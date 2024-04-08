CyberCube Continues International Growth with Signing of First Insurance Broker in the Netherlands

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Meijers Assurantiën, a Dutch insurance broker and Worldwide Broker Network member, has become CyberCube’s first client in the Netherlands marking the leading cyber risk modeler’s continued international expansion.

Meijers is a family business that has grown in half a century to become one of the largest independent insurance brokers in the Netherlands with approximately 450 employees. Its cyber team will license Broking Manager and Prep Module to provide clients with data-driven insights into their unique cyber exposures and drive better-informed risk transfer decisions. The partnership will provide the Meijers team with the cyber data and education needed to effectively communicate cyber risks to clients in the Netherlands and abroad.

Emma Drouineau, Sales Manager at CyberCube, said: “We are delighted Meijers has chosen CyberCube’s Broking Manager to enhance its cyber risk offerings. It demonstrates the international demand for our products as the growth of the cyber broking market expands globally.”

Tom Rijgersberg, Senior Cyber Practice Leader at Meijers said: “As part of our commitment to continuously improve our services, Meijers’ Cyber Team is delighted to collaborate with CyberCube. The combination of Broking Manager and Prep Module will enable us to advise our clients better regarding their cyber insurance needs and risk transfer decision-making. It will also help our customers take the necessary steps to improve their cyber resilience and stay in control of their cyber risk.”

The partnership with Meijers marks CyberCube’s expansion into the Netherlands. CyberCube has customers globally and its analytics are now used by 11 of the top 20 global insurance brokers.

About CyberCube

CyberCube delivers the world’s leading cyber risk analytics for the insurance industry. With best-in-class data access and advanced multi-disciplinary analytics, the company’s cloud-based platform helps insurance organizations quantify cyber risk to facilitate placing insurance, underwriting cyber risk and managing cyber risk aggregation. CyberCube’s enterprise intelligence layer provides insights on millions of companies globally and includes modeling on thousands of points of technology failure.

