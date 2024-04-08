DTEX Partners with Mandiant for Insider Risk Management Capabilities

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DTEX Systems, the global leader for insider risk management, today announced its partnership with Mandiant under the DTEX Systems Global Partner Program.

As the newest member of the DTEX partner network, Mandiant will have the ability to deploy the DTEX InTERCEPT™ platform to elevate its global insider risk consulting practice. The partnership will enable Mandiant to draw on DTEX’s data science and 20 years of experience in protecting large-scale commercial and government entities against data loss in the most complex and compliance-driven environments.

Part of Google Cloud, Mandiant delivers professional services and expertise to help organizations, including global critical infrastructure, mitigate threats and reduce business risk before, during and after an incident. The partnership closely follows the announcement that CapitalG, the independent growth fund of Google’s parent company Alphabet, led a $50M Series E investment in DTEX.

“DTEX Systems addresses one of the top concerns for security executives today,” said Melissa K. Smith, Head of Strategy and Technology Partnerships at Mandiant. “As the volume and speed of security data generated by organizations continues to grow at an unprecedented rate, it is becoming increasingly difficult for security teams to identify suspicious behaviors and insider threats. This partnership will enable us to help organizations gain a deeper understanding of insider behaviors and trends to mitigate potential risks and enhance cyber defenses in today's evolving landscape.”

Whether it’s supporting an insider risk management strategy, developing zero trust data loss prevention solutions, or protecting remote workforces, the DTEX Global Partner Program is designed to multiply the value of a customer’s existing cybersecurity investment. The program empowers and supports partners through the integration of DTEX’s InTERCEPT™ and PULSE™ platforms with existing security tools and access to its full portfolio of world-class consulting services.

DTEX InTERCEPT complements several SIEM, SOAR, and EDR technology partners to provide complete visibility across the attack surface while enriching data to provide a comprehensive understanding of insider risk. DTEX is launching its expanded technology alliance partner base through a new private preview integration with Chronicle, part of Google's cloud-native security operations suite. This partnership will empower DTEX customers to significantly uplift their threat detection, investigation and response capabilities with speed and precision at Google-scale.

“The threat landscape has never been more complex, with nation-state actors increasingly targeting and exploiting trusted insiders, especially in critical infrastructure and defense. Our partnership with Mandiant is a significant leap forward in helping the most important sectors to mature their insider risk programs with the pace, technology, support, and maturity they need to stay ahead of internal adversaries,” said Marshall Heilman, CEO, DTEX Systems.

Heilman continued, “We are thrilled to join forces with Google Cloud and Mandiant to accelerate our collective mission of safeguarding the data, people, success, and reputations of enterprise and federal entities across the world.”

DTEX InTERCEPT™ is a purpose-built platform that combines Data Loss Prevention, User Activity Monitoring and User Behavior Analytics to enable mission-critical entities to stop insider risks from materializing into data breaches. Combining rich telemetry across cyber, physical, and psycho-social sensors, InTERCEPT™ surfaces unique potential risk indicators to detect and deter true insider risks at unprecedented scale, with privacy by design. Ai3 is the evolution of InTERCEPT™, building on 20 years of insider risk experience to guide and expedite investigations in a matter of minutes.

About DTEX Systems

As the global leader for insider risk management, DTEX empowers organizations to prevent data loss and support a trusted workforce by stopping insider risks from becoming insider threats. Its InTERCEPT™ platform consolidates the essential elements of Data Loss Prevention, User Activity Monitoring and User Behavior Analytics in a single light-weight platform to detect and mitigate insider risks well before data loss occurs. Combining AI/ML with behavioral indicators, DTEX enables proactive insider risk management at scale without sacrificing employee privacy or network performance. To learn more about DTEX Systems, please visit www.dtexsystems.com. Connect with DTEX: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube