poLight ASA Confirms Design Win with Vuzix Shield Industrial AR Smart Glasses

Vuzix Shield™ AR glasses, the world’s first binocular waveguide smart glasses implemented for industrial use, utilizes poLight ASA TLens® in its two front-facing stereo RGB autofocus cameras. With poLight tunable optics, the award-winning glasses offer robust, constant field-of-view autofocus functionality and are now available to the general public via www.Vuzix.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

HORTEN, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) today confirms that Vuzix Shield™ AR smart glasses have been released for general availability in the industrial enterprise market. Besides being the world’s first binocular waveguide smart glasses implemented for industrial use, Vuzix Shield also uses TLens® in its two front-facing stereo RGB autofocus cameras. With Vuzix Shield, workers can stream their view remotely, taking advantage of AI workflow optimization tools, accessing work instructions, and utilize its advanced cameras to capture photos and video, and scan barcodes. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3xoTtIB

“Building our position in the AR/MR space is very important for the company,” said Dr. Øyvind Isaksen, CEO of poLight ASA. “Vuzix is a veteran in the industrial, enterprise AR market, and the Vuzix Shield product boasts state-of-the-art stereo AF cameras leveraging our TLens® technology. We are very proud to be selected as an AF camera technology partner for Vuzix.”

“The poLight TLens® has enabled robust, fast, low-power consumption and constant field-of-view autofocus functionality in our HD cameras, a critical function in our revolutionary ultra-compact 3D smart glasses for the connected workforce,” said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), a leading supplier of smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technology and products.

Dr. Øyvind Isaksen, CEO, poLight ASA: +47 90 87 63 98

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense and consumer markets. The Company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality, as well OEM waveguide optical components and display engines. Vuzix holds more than 350 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the fields of optics, head-mounted displays, and augmented reality Video Eyewear field. Moviynt, an SAP Certified ERP SaaS logistics solution provider, is a Vuzix wholly owned subsidiary. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2024 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in: Rochester, NY; Munich, Germany; and Kyoto and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit the Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

About poLight ASA

poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) offers patented, state-of-the-art tunable optics technology, leveraging its proprietary polymer and piezo MEMS technology. Founded in 2005, its first product TLens® replicates "the human eye" experience in autofocus cameras used in applications such as AR/MR devices, smartphones, wearables, webcams and other consumer devices, industrial barcode scanners and machine vision systems, and healthcare applications. With over 160 granted patents, poLight's technology delivers extremely fast focus, small footprint, ultra-low power consumption, no magnetic interference, and constant field of view, enabling better imaging system performance and new user experiences compared to alternative technologies. poLight is based in Horten, Norway, with employees in Finland, France, UK, US, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. For more information, please visit https://www.polight.com