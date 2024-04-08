EPIC Y-Grade Completes Issuance of New $1,075 Million Senior Secured Term Loan B

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EPIC Y-Grade, LP (“EPIC” or “the Company”) today announced that it has completed the issuance of a new $1,075 million senior secured Term Loan B due 2029. The Company used the net proceeds from the Term Loan to repay its existing $989 million Term Loan B due 2027 and repay its existing $77 million facility on a standalone propane line. As part of the transaction, the Company also increased its current super-priority revolving credit facility to $70 million from $40 million and extended the facility’s maturity date to 2029. With the transaction, both Moody’s and S&P reaffirmed their ratings at B3 and B-, respectively, while also noting the positive impact of the refinancing.

“ EPIC has continued to transform the business and this transaction affirms the market support for our team, our strategy, and our execution,” said Brian Freed, Chief Executive Officer of EPIC. “ We have created a strategic natural gas liquids position in the Corpus Christi and Sweeny markets with extensive downstream interconnectivity. We’re pleased that companies are continuing to expand their y-grade positions in Corpus Christi with EPIC Midstream.”

About EPIC Y-Grade Holdings, LP

EPIC Y-Grade, LP (“EPIC Y-Grade”) was formed in 2017 to build and operate a 700-mile, 24” natural gas liquids pipeline and associated fractionation complex linking NGL reserves in the Permian and Eagle Ford to Gulf Coast refiners, petrochemical companies and export markets. EPIC Y-Grade’s operated fractionation complex is located at the terminus of the 24” pipeline in Robstown, Texas. EPIC Y-Grade has fractionation capacity totaling 240,000 barrels per day in Robstown and Sweeny, Texas. EPIC Y-Grade is backed by capital commitments from funds managed by the Private Equity Group of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) as well as additional equity ownership by Chevron Corporation and FS Investments. For more information, visit www.epicmid.com.