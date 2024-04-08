Orca Security Named Google Cloud Generative AI Partner

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orca Security, the pioneer of agentless cloud security, today announced it has joined the Google Cloud Generative AI Partner Initiative, following the integration of Google Cloud’s Vertex AI into the Orca Cloud Security Platform. As a generative AI Partner, Orca is recognized as one of the most innovative organizations leveraging Vertex AI to significantly accelerate and improve enterprises’ cloud security postures.

“As one of the first cloud-native application protection programs to integrate with leading large language models, Orca Security has long been a frontrunner in leveraging generative AI to augment and improve cloud security,” said Gil Geron, CEO of Orca Security. “Becoming a Google Cloud Generative AI Partner further solidifies our position as a leader in generative AI innovation and we’re excited to apply these advanced technologies to our customers’ complex cloud environments to further boost security.”

Orca Security’s Vertex AI integration automatically generates remediation code and instructions to fix identified cloud risks, significantly improving Mean Time To Remediation (MTTR) for organizations. Security practitioners or DevOps engineers leveraging the integration’s capabilities can instantly generate remediation instructions for each security alert and copy and paste code into a command line interface or Infrastructure as Code (IaC) provisioning tool, or follow steps in a console. Organizations that capitalize on Orca’s Vertex AI integration can lower skill thresholds and enhance productivity while enabling their security professionals to quickly and efficiently secure cloud assets at scale.

“The Google Cloud Generative AI Partner Initiative recognizes our partners who have developed services and proven expertise helping customers build their generative AI strategies for security use-cases with Vertex AI,” said Vineet Bhan, Head of Global Security Partnerships, at Google Cloud. “Through the initiative, Orca Security will help scale the expert AI services capacity available to customers, ultimately helping them see business value from these new technologies more quickly.”

Today’s announcement builds upon Orca’s extensive strategic partnership with Google Cloud, which includes integrations with Google Workspace and several Google Cloud security products, including Google Cloud’s Chronicle, Security Command Center and VirusTotal. In total, Orca supports 100+ Google Cloud services to provide comprehensive coverage and mission-critical contextual analysis for joint customers’ Google Cloud estates, including infrastructure, workloads, identities, and data with protection from any risk type.

Orca is a proud sponsor at Google Next’ 24 on April 9-11, 2024, Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas and will be showcasing the Orca Cloud Security Platform at the expo hall, booth #1661.

To learn more about how the Orca platform’s built-in Vertex AI integration can supercharge your cloud security, schedule a demo with one of our experts: https://orca.security/demo/

About Orca Security

Orca Security is the pioneer of agentless cloud security trusted by hundreds of enterprises globally. Orca makes cloud security possible for enterprises moving to and scaling in the cloud with its patented SideScanning™ technology and Unified Data Model. The Orca Cloud Security Platform delivers the world’s most comprehensive coverage and visibility of all risks across the cloud. With continuous first-to-market innovations and expertise, the Orca Platform ensures security teams quickly identify and remediate risks to keep their businesses secure. Connect your first account in minutes: https://orca.security or book a personalized demo.