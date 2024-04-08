Stonebranch Announces Significant Minority Investment from EMH Partners

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stonebranch (“the Company”), a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, today announced a significant minority investment from EMH Partners, a leading growth investment firm that partners with technology businesses and entrepreneurs.

Under the agreement, funds advised by EMH Partners obtain a significant minority stake, while Elvaston continues to have majority ownership. The investment will be used to support organic growth, platform enhancements, and geographic expansion.

“We are thrilled to have the experience and backing of EMH,” states Giuseppe Damiani, CEO at Stonebranch. “EMH Partners and Stonebranch share a customer-centric approach and the vision to constantly challenge the status quo. This investment accelerates industry-defining innovation that our customers and partner ecosystems require to modernize their IT automation and orchestration programs.”

“EMH is delighted to back Stonebranch and its established track record as the go-to option for enterprises focused on modernizing their IT automation program,” adds Jens Zuber, Partner at EMH. “Together, we will continue to change, for the better, the way enterprises orchestrate their ever-changing hybrid IT environments,” he concludes.

“Elvaston firmly believes in Stonebranch’s mission to bring the power of enterprise IT automation into everyone’s hands,” said Dr. Oliver Thum, Managing Partner at Elvaston. “EMH is an important partner in this goal.”

The company, with headquarters in Alpharetta (GA, USA) and Frankfurt (Germany), assists enterprise customers in transitioning their IT environments from basic IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. The Stonebranch Universal Automation Center (UAC) empowers enterprises to centrally automate and orchestrate workloads across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid IT environments. IT operations, developers, data teams, and cloud operations groups leverage UAC to collaborate and innovate within a single future-proof platform.

Founded in 1999, Stonebranch serves a loyal global customer base of 350 blue-chip enterprise clients, including many of the world's largest financial, healthcare, and technology institutions. Gartner has recognized the company in their Market Guide for Service Orchestration and Automation Platforms since its inaugural publication in 2020. In addition to other market guides and recognitions, Stonebranch was recently recognized as a representative vendor in the 2024 Gartner Market Guide for Global Infrastructure Automation and Orchestration Tools.

Arma Partners acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Stonebranch.

Paul-Noël Guély, Managing Partner of Arma Partners, commented, “We are pleased to have advised Elvaston and Stonebranch on this exciting new chapter for the company. Giuseppe Damiani and the leadership team at Stonebranch have created a truly unique platform that will continue to innovate and lead the enterprise IT automation segment for years to come. We look forward to Stonebranch’s exciting future with its new partners as it embarks on its next phase of growth and development.”

The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed. The transaction is expected to close subject to customary regulatory approvals.

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern, and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Learn more at www.stonebranch.com

About Elvaston:

Elvaston is a leading private equity investment firm with 10+ years of history. Its focus is on medium-sized software and technology companies, which will be supported with capital and strategic advice. Throughout the last decade, Elvaston’s portfolio grew to 20 platform companies, generating a combined annual revenue of approximately €1,150 million with over 90,000 customers. Learn more at www.elvaston.com

About EMH Partners:

EMH Partners is a leading growth investment firm that partners with technology businesses and entrepreneurs. ​With its true entrepreneurial heritage, EMH helps businesses through strategic capital, deep industry expertise, and a shared vision for growth. ​EMH Partners has more than €1.5bn in committed capital to build long-term value alongside entrepreneurs and management teams. Learn more at www.emh.com

About Arma:

Founded in 2003, Arma Partners, acting as trusted independent corporate finance advisors, serves companies, investors and entrepreneurs working in the global digital economy. Since its inception, Arma Partners has grown and evolved in tandem with the global technology ecosystem, advising on over 300 deals valued at more than $130 billion in aggregate. Arma Partners is headquartered in London and has offices in Munich. Today, Arma Partners employs a 100+ dedicated advisory team with unparalleled domain expertise and an enviable track record in each of the diverse sub-segments. To learn more, visit www.armapartners.com