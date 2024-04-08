Piedmont & Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Extend Contract

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Piedmont and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield have reached a new multi-year agreement that was effective April 1, 2024, that extends the partnership providing access to quality care for the more than 400,000 members they mutually serve. Piedmont is a Georgia-based healthcare system with 24 hospitals, 1,755 locations, and 3,200 providers in its Clinically-Integrated Network.

The multi-year alliance impacts over 400,000 Georgia Anthem members in six Georgia regions, including metro Atlanta, Athens, Augusta, Columbus, Macon, and Rome (Cartersville). The new agreement applies to Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield members enrolled in employer-based, Health Insurance Exchange, and Medicare Advantage plans.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with Piedmont supporting the more than 400,000 customers we mutually serve,” said Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia President Robert Bunch. “Affordability and access to quality care is critical to providing an integrated whole-health solution for our members that gives everyone the chance to be as healthy as possible.”

The negotiation sets the foundation to collaborate on digital connectivity between the two organizations that will simplify system requirements and streamline business processes. To address growing employer and consumer demand for more affordable and accessible healthcare, the organizations are also working together on several value-based programs and innovative care delivery models.

“We appreciate Anthem’s collaboration to make it easier for Georgians throughout the state to receive convenient care close to home from our providers,” said Kevin Brown, President and CEO of Piedmont Healthcare. “Having this agreement in place allows us to continue to provide transformational, next-generation access to our patients along with a unified hassle-free experience.”

About Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is the trade name of Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthcare Plan of Georgia, Inc., an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. Anthem is a registered trademark of Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. Additional information about Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield is available at www.anthem.com. Also, follow us at @anthemBCBS on X or https://www.linkedin.com/company/anthembcbs/ on LinkedIn.

About Piedmont

Piedmont is empowering Georgians by changing health care. We continue to fuel Georgia’s growth through safe, high-quality care close to home through an integrated health care system that provides a hassle-free, unified experience. We are a private, not-for-profit organization with more than 12,000 donors annually that for centuries has sought to make a positive difference in every life we touch in the communities we serve. Across our 1,755 physical locations we care for 3.7 million patients and serve communities that comprise 80 percent of Georgia’s population. This includes 24 hospitals, 72 Piedmont Urgent Care centers, 25 QuickCare locations, 1,875 Piedmont Clinic physician practices and nearly 3,200 Piedmont Clinic members. Our patients conveniently engage with Piedmont online, as they scheduled more than 612,000 online appointments and over 163,000 virtual visits. With more than 44,000 care givers we are the largest Georgia-based private employer of Georgians, who all came for the job, but stayed for the people. In 2024 and 2023, Piedmont has earned recognition from Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and also as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Women. In 2022, Forbes ranked Piedmont on its list of the Best Large Employers in the United States. In addition, Piedmont provided nearly $390 million in community benefit programming and uncompensated care in Fiscal Year 2023.

For more information, or booking your next appointment, visit piedmont.org.