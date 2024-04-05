Softchoice to Advance Generative AI and Security Solutions Through New Agreement With Microsoft

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Softchoice Corporation (“Softchoice” or the “Company”) announced today that it has signed a new strategic partnership framework agreement with Microsoft Corporation (“Microsoft”) to further enhance its capabilities and capacity to develop, sell, and deliver Microsoft’s cloud and digital workplace AI and security solutions, including Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Copilot for Security. Earlier in 2024, Softchoice launched its AI Solutions team, which delivers next-generation cloud and workplace AI offerings for organizations across the US and Canada.

“Softchoice and Microsoft have been unleashing the potential in our customers for more than 30 years. We are excited about the next phase of our relationship, enabling organizations to move faster on their AI journeys and deliver better outcomes to their stakeholders. Whether they are transforming how their people work, how they interact with their customers, or building AI into their existing applications, Softchoice’s solutions will ensure they do it effectively, securely, and confidently,” said Andrew Caprara, Softchoice’s President & CEO.

“Microsoft Copilot is the key differentiator for partners like Softchoice to unlock future success,” added David Smith, vice president, Worldwide Channel Sales, Microsoft. “Now is the time for action and our number one priority, together as a team, is to ensure Copilot activation has a Zero Trust Data Security Plan in place to deliver meaningful outcomes for customers.”

Softchoice was among the first companies to implement Copilot for Microsoft 365 internally, giving it the first-hand experience, data, and best practices to lead AI adoption for its customers and validating the benefits of Copilot for Microsoft 365 across a range of use cases. Internal data indicate:

97% reduction in time spent summarizing technical meetings and 75% reduction for other meetings

70% reduction in time spent creating internal training modules and avoidance of outsourced costs

62-67% reduction in time spent creating customer-facing technical content

Softchoice has taken a leading role in the early customer adoption of Copilot for Microsoft 365 through modern consumption programs like CSP and innovative implementation programs like Copilot for Microsoft 365 planning workshops. Softchoice manages approximately 8.5 million Microsoft 365 bundled suites and delivers thousands of Microsoft assessments annually.

Softchoice is an Azure Expert Managed Service Provider and holds 9 specializations across 5 Solutions Partner Designations. Softchoice has also won Microsoft Canada’s National Large Solution Provider and National Cloud Solution Provider Impact awards in 2023 and the overall Partner of the Year award in 2020.

Softchoice (TSX:SFTC) is a software- and cloud-focused IT solutions provider that equips organizations to be agile, innovative, and secure, and people to be engaged, connected and creative at work. We do this by delivering secure, AI-powered cloud and digital workplace solutions supported by our advanced software asset management methodology and capabilities. Through our ROI customer success framework, we create value for our customers by reducing their IT spending, optimizing their technology, and supporting business-driven innovation. We are a highly engaged, high-performing team that is welcoming, inclusive, and diverse in thought and experience, and are certified as a Great Place to Work® in Canada and the United States. To learn more about us, visit www.softchoice.com.

