Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One A321neo to SKY Airline

Aviation Capital Group LLC (ACG), a premier global full-service aircraft asset manager, announced the delivery of one new Airbus A321neo aircraft on long-term lease to SKY Airline. Featuring CFM International LEAP-1A engines, this is the first of two aircraft scheduled to deliver to the airline.

“We are very happy to support SKY Airline with the delivery of this A321neo, enabling it to expand its network and to have one of the most modern fleets in the Americas. When SKY Airline transitioned to the A320 family, the first A320ceo operated by SKY Airline was leased by ACG and after several years, we are proud to reinforce our partnership with the delivery of this A321neo,” said Armando Belchior Nunes, ACG Vice President Marketing for Latin and South America.

“We are happy to add a new Airbus 321neo into our fleet. We want to thank ACG for being once again a partner in SKY’s history, which allows us to continue expanding our network and having the most modern and efficient fleet on the continent,” said Juan Pablo Latorre, CFO SKY Airline.

ACG specializes in commercial aircraft leasing and aviation finance. In addition to aircraft leasing services, we provide aircraft asset management solutions tailored to meet our customers’ fleet management needs. To learn more about the aircraft leasing and aircraft management services offered by ACG, visit www.aviationcapitalgroup.com.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group is one of the world’s premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 490 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of December 31, 2023, leased to roughly 90 airlines in approximately 45 countries. It specializes in commercial aircraft leasing and provides certain aircraft asset management services and aircraft financing solutions for third parties. It was founded in 1989 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation. Follow ACG on LinkedIn, and for more information, visit www.aviationcapitalgroup.com.