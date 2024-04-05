Immunis Discusses with Experts Why the Immune System is the Key to Human Healthspan

Experts like Dr. Hans Keirstead, Jane Metcalfe, Dr. Peter Diamandis, and Dr. Micah Drummond discuss the importance of maintaining muscle mass, immune system modulation, and the role of biotechnology and AI in extending human healthspan.

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immunis Inc., a leading biotech in secretome therapeutics addressing age-related diseases and immune dysfunction, is proud to unveil its latest video project entitled “Unlocking Lifelong Vitality: Immunis Aims to Supercharge Our Immune System for a Healthier Future.” This project features insights from world-renowned leaders in human health including Dr. Hans Keirstead, Jane Metcalfe, Dr. Peter Diamandis and Dr. Micah Drummond, who share a vision of revolutionizing human healthspan through the immune system.

“Aging is a manifestation of immune decline. Everything works through the immune system,” remarks Dr. Keirstead.

The immune system determines our well-being, and its dysregulation is associated with the onset of numerous age-related diseases, including sarcopenia, which affects 100% of humans at some point in their lives. This staggering statistic emphasizes the need for interventions that restore immune function to prevent the onset of such diseases. There is a global need to shift the traditional healthcare paradigm from a reactive, sick care model to a proactive, healthspan-oriented approach. By focusing on the prevention of immune dysregulation and the maintenance of immune health, Immunis aims to empower individuals to take charge of how they age.

“I think that maintaining muscle mass is one of the most important things we can do to maintain our vitality and to extend our healthy lifespan,” say Dr. Diamandis.

“Immunis is tackling [sarcopenia] in a unique way by using factors that are released from younger or rejuvenated cells and by collecting those factors that modulate the immune system,” adds Dr. Drummond. “When taking all of these factors together, we can target possibly many different mechanisms all at once, thereby having a treatment that is a multifaceted therapeutic, targeting a multifaceted problem.”

Immunis’ immunomodulatory secretome shows pre-clinical efficacy in reversing muscle atrophy, promoting muscle regeneration and benefiting metabolism.

As Metcalfe puts it, “the things we need to heal ourselves are already there!”

Immunis aims to ignite a conversation on the profound benefits of nurturing the immune system for a transformative impact on muscle health and ultimately, human healthspan.

About Immunis Inc.

Immunis is a private biotechnology company developing a novel immunomodulatory secretome product for the various manifestations of age and disease-related immune decline. The investigational product line leverages Immunis’ leading-edge capabilities in secretome technology to deliver a product of all natural, all human immune modulators in their natural relative physiological concentrations. For additional information about Immunis’ Phase 1/2a clinical trial please visit: https://immunisbiomedical.com/clinical-trials/

