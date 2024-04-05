Shooter Detection Systems Joins Partner Alliance for Safe Schools to Strengthen School Safety Efforts

ROWLEY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shooter Detection Systems (SDS), an Alarm.com (NASDAQ: ALRM) company and the leading gunshot detection provider of gunshot detection solutions has joined forces with the Partner Alliance for Safe Schools (PASS) to support their mission and advocate for critical school safety efforts.

As part of its commitment to PASS, Shooter Detection Systems promotes the PASS guidelines for layered school safety and security among school administrators and public safety professionals. PASS guidelines provide school districts with vetted best practices for security technology, staff training, community involvement, and crisis preparation planning. SDS will also participate in the PASS School Security Town Hall taking place at ISC West, an event that commemorates PASS’ 10th anniversary.

As the gunshot detection provider to school districts across the country and creator of the groundbreaking SecureGrants program to help schools fund critical safety technology, Shooter Detection Systems shares PASS’s deep commitment to securing K-12 learning environments. By joining PASS, SDS expands its ability to inform administrators about technology-enabled safety options and provide guidance that helps school officials make the most effective safety decisions for their communities.

“We look forward to working with PASS and contributing our technology expertise to help expand their guidelines and recommendations over time,” said Rich Onofrio, Chief Technology Officer of Shooter Detection Systems. “We have always believed that gunshot detection should be part of a comprehensive, layered security strategy. We are excited to work with the PASS technical committee to understand the proven benefits of gunshot detection and how the technology is a perfect fit for future additions of the PASS guidelines.”

For more information about PASS and their school safety and security guidelines visit PassK12.org.

About Shooter Detection Systems

Shooter Detection Systems is the proven leader in gunshot detection. Only SDS delivers Active Shooter Intelligence, our proprietary technology engineered for precision, performance, and saving lives. Our industry-leading product, Shooter Detection Systems Indoor Gunshot Detection (formerly Guardian), is SAFETY Act Certified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, NPSA rated and “approved for UK Government Use” in the Catalogue of Security Equipment of the National Protective Security Authority (NSPA), and SL4 Certified by the Australian Government’s Security Construction & Equipment Committee (SCEC). For more information, visit ShooterDetectionSystems.com or call 1-844-SHOT911. Follow SDS’s social channels on Twitter @ShooterDetect and on LinkedIn.