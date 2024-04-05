Bruno Mars Announced as Intuit Dome’s Grand Opening Performer With Two Shows in Los Angeles on August 15 and 16

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BRUNO MARS, the unstoppable global hit machine, will return to Los Angeles following a six year hiatus for the special grand opening performances of Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA. The multi-talented, fourteen time GRAMMY-winning showman is set to play two monumental back-to-back opening night shows on Thursday, Aug. 15 and Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. Tickets for both dates go on sale Thursday, April 11 at 10 AM local time at ticketmaster.com.

Intuit Dome, the new home of the LA Clippers, promises fans and performers alike an unforgettable experience featuring the venue’s premium acoustics, back of house artist offerings, and intimate seating.

“We are thrilled Bruno Mars will open Intuit Dome," said Gillian Zucker, CEO, Halo Sports and Entertainment. "Bruno, who has a strong connection to Inglewood, will undoubtedly deliver an iconic performance that is worthy of this moment, and will leave a lasting impression on everyone who attends these two shows."

Boasting an ease and comfort experience, world-class amenities, and a commitment to fan satisfaction, Intuit Dome is poised to set a new standard for music and sports venues. Fans will enjoy an intimate viewing experience with their seats hovering over the floor, bringing them closer to the show. The premium seating is designed to reduce the gap between sections, ensuring a seamless and uninterrupted viewing experience. Intuit Dome also features an 80,000 square foot outdoor Plaza that houses a 5,000 square foot retail store and three bars and restaurants. The Plaza’s LED screen, the largest outdoor 4K LED screen in Los Angeles, will serve as the backdrop for community events, artist activations, and watch parties – forever changing the pre-game and pre-show scene.

About Bruno Mars

Fourteen-time GRAMMY Award winner and thirty-time GRAMMY Award nominee Bruno Mars is a celebrated singer, songwriter, producer, and musician who has sold over 200 million singles worldwide, making him one of the best-selling artists of all time. Recently Mars accepted Album Of The Year on behalf of the duo An Evening with Silk Sonic during the 2022 BET Awards. Previously sweeping the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards, the super duo took home four awards including Record Of The Year "Leave The Door Open," Song Of The Year "Leave The Door Open," Best R&B Performance "Leave The Door Open," and Best R&B Song "Leave The Door Open." This comes after “Leave The Door Open” becomes Bruno’s 17th song to reach Multi-Platinum status. Mars’ 64th Annual GRAMMY win for Record of the Year makes him only the second artist in Grammy history to win the category three times, following Simon and Garfunkel. Bruno’s critically acclaimed “Leave The Door Open” climbed its way from No. 3 to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it his eighth No. 1. He became one of the 18 artists in Hot 100 history to ever do so. 24K Magic marked his highest first week sales debut, remaining in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 for an impressive 44 consecutive weeks. The lead hit single “24K Magic” is certified four times Platinum by the RIAA and the follow-up smash, “That’s What I Like” is certified six-times platinum. “That’s What I Like” also climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking Mars’ seventh Hot 100 chart-topper and his first No. 1 on the Hot R&B Songs chart, where it remained at the top-spot for 19 consecutive weeks. His smash collab with Cardi B, “Finesse,” skyrocketed to #3 on the Billboard Hot 100. The track surged up the chart from its #35 debut and followed Michael Jackson’s “Black or White” as the second #35 to #3 jump in the Hot 100’s history. The remix also marked Mars’ fifteenth Hot 100 top 10 and fourteenth Hot 100 top 5. Additionally, Mars became the first male and third act overall to have at least three top 5 Hot 100 hits from each of his first three albums, following only Mariah Carey and Beyoncé. Bruno is also the first artist to have two songs spend 24 or more weeks in the Hot 100's Top 5 “That's What I Like” and “Uptown Funk” making him the only artist to have both a four-time and six-time platinum single from the same album. Honorably, Mars is one of the few artists to have written and produced all of his No. 1 hits and has had a No. 1 song on the Hot 100 from each of his first three studio albums. With seven Hot 100 No. 1’s, Mars was ranked No. 1 among male artists with the most Hot 100 No. 1s for this decade, extending his lead over Justin Bieber, Drake, Eminem, and The Weeknd. Mars traveled the globe from 2017-2018 on a massive 24K Magic World Tour, which sold more than 1 million tickets in a single day. In 2015, Bruno dominated music charts with the hit single “Uptown Funk,” which took home three GRAMMY Awards, including Record of the Year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

About Intuit Dome

Opening in August 2024, Intuit Dome is the new home of the LA Clippers and will host hundreds of sporting events and concerts each year. Located in Inglewood, Calif., Intuit Dome is built different--it will redefine fans' expectations for live experiences and change the music landscape in Los Angeles. Media information about Intuit Dome is available HERE. To sign up to receive all Intuit Dome press releases and updates, email intuitdomepr@intuitdome.com and follow @IntuitDomePR.

