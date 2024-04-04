World Silver Medalist Heptathlete Anna Hall and Her Labrador Emma Partner with Nulo

World Silver Medalist Heptathlete Anna Hall believes in the power of optimal nutrition to fuel her performance on and off the track. She sees a remarkable difference in her pet Lab Emma’s happiness and wellbeing since feeding her Nulo pet food. See her story at: https://nulo.com/ambassador-stories/anna-hall-and-emma (Photo: Business Wire)

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nulo, a pioneer in pet nutrition, is thrilled to announce its latest partnership with American heptathlete and 2023 World Championships silver medalist, Anna Hall, alongside her spirited dog Emma, to spotlight the "Fuel Incredible" campaign. This collaboration aims to underline the significant influence that optimal pet nutrition has on the lives of athletes and their furry companions.

Anna Hall, an American track and field standout, now finds herself at the forefront of advocating for the health and well-being of both athletes and pets. After noticing so many of her athlete peers choosing Nulo for their pets, Anna was inspired to introduce Emma to Nulo’s premium food lineup. The switch noticeably boosted her pup’s energy and overall happiness, and at 8 years old, Emma is flourishing, keeping pace with her championship-level workout companion.

"I've always believed in the power of proper nutrition to enhance performance, both on the track and at home," said Anna. "Seeing the difference in Emma since we switched to Nulo has been incredible. It’s like she’s got an extra spring in her step and that gives me an extra spring in mine."

The "Fuel Incredible" campaign, championed by Nulo, emphasizes the vital role pets play in the lives of competitors, not just as companions, but as part of their support system. With Anna Hall and Emma joining the cause, Nulo reinforces its commitment to providing elite nutrition that supports the health and vitality of pets everywhere.

Michael Landa, CEO of Nulo, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Anna and Emma embody the spirit of our 'Fuel Incredible' campaign perfectly. It's not only about achieving athletic greatness but also about ensuring our pets are on the journey with us, every step of the way. We’re proud to have Anna and Emma share their story and inspire others."

This initiative seeks to bridge the gap between athletic pursuit and pet wellness, illustrating how the right nutrition can elevate the lives of both athletes and their pets. Anna Hall’s endorsement of Nulo, driven by genuine experience and the visible joy in Emma, serves as a powerful testament to the brand's impact.

About Nulo:

Nulo stands at the intersection of pet health and athletic achievement, dedicated to providing pets with the nutrition they need to live full, vibrant lives. By focusing on high-quality ingredients and scientifically formulated products, Nulo ensures that pets, much like their athletic owners, have the fuel they need to perform at their best.

For further information about Nulo and the "Fuel Incredible" campaign featuring Anna Hall and Emma, please visit https://nulo.com/ambassador-stories/anna-hall-and-emma