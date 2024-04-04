Kaua'i Federal Credit Union Selects Upstart for Personal Lending

LIHUE, Hawaii & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kaua'i Federal Credit Union (Kaua'i FCU), a leading credit union invested in Kaua'i and Kauai's first Community Development Financial Institution, has announced a new partnership with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, to provide personal loans to new and existing members.

“ Kaua'i Federal Credit Union is dedicated to improving the financial wellness of our members and building a stronger financial future for our people,” said Sean Kaley, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer at Kaua’i Federal Credit Union. " Through our partnership with Upstart, we are able to provide an all-digital, personal lending experience that meets the timely needs of more people across our community.”

Kaua'i FCU became an Upstart Referral Network lending partner in March 2023. With the Upstart Referral Network, qualified personal loan applicants on Upstart.com who meet Kaua'i FCU’s credit policies will receive tailored offers as they seamlessly transition into a Kaua'i FCU-branded experience to complete the online member application and closing process.

“ We welcome Kaua'i Federal Credit Union to the Upstart family of lending partners,” said Michael Lock, Senior Vice President of Lending Partnerships for Upstart. “ As a lending partner on the Upstart Referral Network, Kaua'i Federal Credit Union is there to provide more creditworthy people in its community with access to affordable credit.”

To learn more about Upstart for Credit Unions and the Upstart Referral Network, please watch this video.

About Upstart

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is the leading AI lending marketplace, connecting millions of consumers to more than 100 banks and credit unions that leverage Upstart’s AI models and cloud applications to deliver superior credit products. With Upstart AI, lenders can approve more borrowers at lower rates across races, ages, and genders, while delivering the exceptional digital-first experience customers demand. More than 80% of borrowers are approved instantly, with zero documentation to upload. Founded in 2012, Upstart’s platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small-dollar “relief” loans. Upstart is based in San Mateo, California, and Columbus, Ohio.

About Kaua'i Federal Credit Union

In 1947, 12 founding families pooled resources to create Kauaʻi T&C Federal Credit Union. Today, as a credit union with 7400 members and $169 million in assets, Kauaʻi FCU reinvests profits back into the community to create a resilient, thriving local economy. Through partnerships with the County of Kauai and Aloha United Way, programs such as Coronavirus Rent and Utilities Assistance (CRUA), Rent Relief and Housing Program (RRHAP), Paycheck Protection (PPP), Small Business Boost and Rise to Work, Kauai FCU has deployed over $46.4 million in support of the community.