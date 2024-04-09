Early is Good Announces Collaboration with Mayo Clinic to Develop a Comprehensive Liquid Biopsy Test for Men with Advanced Prostate Cancer

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Early is Good (EIG), a diagnostic company pioneering multi-omic technology, is pleased to announce a collaboration with Mayo Clinic to develop a comprehensive liquid biopsy for men with advanced prostate cancer.

"Each year, around 50,000 prostate cancer patients in the US are diagnosed with mCRPC1. Currently, treatment strategies are limited to a single omic type leading to avoidable treatment failures and deaths. This collaboration to develop a comprehensive multi-omic test aims to significantly improve patient outcomes for men with advanced prostate cancer," says Thakshila Liyanage, Ph.D., Founder & CEO of Early is Good.

This novel liquid biopsy test seeks to enable comprehensive care plans for men with mCRPC. If successful, this test could then be launched on EIG's proprietary Multi-omic Integration Platform.

“This collaboration leverages the clinical resources of Mayo Clinic with the novel technology that EIG has developed. Use of multi-omic in metastatic prostate cancer can better inform clinicians about the nuances of the individual patient's cancer biology, which can significantly impact treatment decisions thus improving patient outcomes. As EIG's multi-omic platform is not exclusive to prostate cancer, potential future collaborations will seek to include cancers of various organ systems as well as stages of disease,” says Eric Kim, M.D., VP of Clinical Sciences of Early is Good.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

About Early is Good Inc (EIG)

EIG's mission is to develop highly accurate and non-invasive multi-omic molecular testing solutions for complex diseases like cancer. The company has developed a Multi-omic Integration Platform that combines detection of DNA, RNA, protein and metabolite targets into a single assay. This approach seeks to transform the field of molecular diagnostics by offering unparalleled accuracy with comprehensive insights for early disease detection. www.earlyisgood.com.

1. Cancer Res (2018) 78 (13_Supplement): 1773.