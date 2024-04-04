Kondukto Announces Integration With Azure Defender for Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Kondukto Inc., the leading Application Security Orchestration & Posture Management platform for cloud and on-premise workloads, announces the integration with Microsoft Azure Defender for Cloud to extend its capabilities in Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM).

Kondukto, a graduate of the Microsoft AI Startup accelerator, already offers integrations with Azure Active Directory, Microsoft Teams and Azure DevOps to support security engineers in securing their cloud native applications.

With the new integration, AppSec teams can now take advantage of Kondukto’s single pane of glass and vulnerability & posture management across their hybrid and multi-cloud deployments.

Microsoft Azure customers can easily try out the Kondukto Platform using the new listing on the Azure Marketplace.

Release of open-source tool to protect CI/CD pipelines

Cenk Kalpakoğlu, Kondukto's co-founder & CEO, and Mert Can Coskuner, Yahoo! Product Security Engineer, collaborated on the development of an open-source tool that aims to fight supply chain attacks on the network level: kntrl.

Using the powerful eBPF technology, kntrl establishes event channels between the user space and the kernel space. It effectively evaluates whether detected activities should be blocked or allowed, with minimal performance overhead. kntrl is available as a standalone application or can be directly integrated into CI/CD pipelines.

“We passionately believe in open-source security tools. Open-source is the best way to address critical concerns regarding code quality, compliance and privacy in a transparent way. By open-sourcing kntrl, we are making another step forward in securing software supply chains.”

- Mert Can Coskuner, Yahoo! Product Security Engineer

Learn more about kntrl in the official announcement blog.

About Kondukto Inc.

Kondukto is one of the fastest growing startups in the important application security (AppSec) category. Founded in 2019, Kondukto has been backed by renowned Seed stage investors 500 Startups and ScaleX. The Kondukto Platform is emerging as a leading ASPM solution for AppSec teams around the world. It supports customers in their AppSec Transformation efforts, vulnerability management, and the collaboration between developer and operations teams. Customers benefit from increased team productivity, focus, and insights they need to secure their organisation’s applications.

