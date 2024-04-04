Knightscope Wins 18 Contracts Valued over $1 Million

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today marks its 11th anniversary of its founding in 2013 with a total of 18 contracts for new business along with 5 renewal agreements valued at over $1 million.

Building on the success of its first Innovation Week and the recently announced 2023 Financial Performance Highlights, Knightscope delivers significant growth to its top line revenue with these latest contracts. Fast growing markets such as transportation, healthcare, education and local government represent the majority of these contracts and account for many more future opportunities to expand in both the individual clients and their respective markets. Deployment locations will span the United States including Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Kentucky, Illinois, Louisiana, North Carolina, New Jersey, Texas and Puerto Rico.

ATTEND KNIGHTSCOPE’S ROBOT ROADSHOW THROUGHOUT APRIL

The Knightscope Robot Roadshow continues to be a tremendous contributor to the Company’s growth and will be landing in at least 4 locations in April – Chandler, AZ; Las Vegas, NV; Cincinnati, OH; and Dublin, OH.

The Robot Roadshow is an engaging experiential event that allows everyone to participate in expert-led demonstrations in a climate controlled, space-age “Pod.” Knightscope demonstrates the features and capabilities of the AI-equipped, self-driving robots that are already helping protect the places people live, work, study and visit across the United States. Visitors may interact directly with the newest ASRs, see the recently released Automated Gunshot Detection (“AGD”), test a blue light emergency phone, and see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) user interface in action.

Watch a brief video of the Robot Roadshow hosted by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) here.

The Robot Roadshow is free to attend for everyone. Those wishing to schedule a time to get one-on-one attention may book a Pod visit here.

UNABLE TO ATTEND THE ROADSHOW? REQUEST A VIRTUAL DEMO

To learn more about Knightscope’s Autonomous Security Robots and its Blue Light Emergency Communication Systems – now available with Automated Gunshot Detection - book a discovery call or demonstration today at www.knightscope.com/discover.

About Knightscope

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us and book a discovery call or demonstration today at www.knightscope.com/discover

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s goals, profitability, growth, prospects, reduction of expenses, and outlook. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including the factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.