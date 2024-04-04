Tatvam Insights Partners with Acquire Digital to Revolutionize Airport Experiences at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a groundbreaking move set to transform the passenger experience and boost non-aeronautical revenues at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Tatvam Insights has announced a strategic partnership with Acquire Digital, a leading provider of digital signage, self-service interactive, digital wayfinding, and audience measurement software solutions. This collaboration introduces an innovative feature integrating real-time customer ratings into ATL's digital directories, fostering a competitive environment that promises to elevate customer satisfaction across all service providers.

The integration of customer feedback into Acquire Digital’s advanced digital wayfinding systems represents a pivotal advancement in enhancing the airport’s commercial offerings. By providing passengers with transparent, peer-driven insights into the quality of F&B and retail services, this initiative not only guides consumer choice but also incentivizes concessionaires and retailers to consistently deliver exceptional service and innovation.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:

Enhanced Passenger Navigation and Decision-Making: With real-time customer ratings at their fingertips, passengers can make informed choices, improving their overall airport experience.

With real-time customer ratings at their fingertips, passengers can make informed choices, improving their overall airport experience. Stimulated Competition Among Service Providers: The visibility of customer ratings encourages a healthy competition among concessionaires and retailers, driving up the quality of services and customer satisfaction.

The visibility of customer ratings encourages a healthy competition among concessionaires and retailers, driving up the quality of services and customer satisfaction. Boosted Non-Aeronautical Revenues: By influencing passenger purchasing decisions, this feature aims to significantly increase spending within the airport, contributing to a robust growth in non-aeronautical revenue streams.

By influencing passenger purchasing decisions, this feature aims to significantly increase spending within the airport, contributing to a robust growth in non-aeronautical revenue streams. Data-Driven Insights for Continuous Improvement: The partnership will also provide valuable analytics on customer preferences and behavior, enabling service providers to tailor their offerings and strategies effectively.

A Commitment to Excellence and Innovation:

“Tatvam Insights is thrilled to partner with Acquire Digital to bring this innovative feature to ATL,” said James Archer, Vice President of Global Growth and Innovation, Tatvam Insights. “This initiative is more than just a technological advancement; it’s a commitment to enhancing the airport experience through transparency, quality, and customer satisfaction. We believe that by providing passengers with real-time feedback, we can create a more enjoyable and seamless airport experience, while also driving significant growth in non-aeronautical revenues.”

Neil Farr, Chief Executive Officer, at Acquire Digital, added, “Acquire Digital has always been at the forefront of digital innovation, and this partnership with Tatvam Insights represents an exciting new chapter in our journey. By integrating real-time customer ratings into our digital wayfinding solutions, we’re not only enhancing the passenger experience but also setting a new standard for service excellence and commercial success in the airport industry.”

About Tatvam Insights: Tatvam Insights is a leading provider of customer feedback analysis and insights, specializing in transforming feedback into actionable strategies that drive passenger satisfaction and business growth.

Acquire Digital is an industry leader in digital signage, self-service interactive, digital wayfinding, and audience measurement software solutions, dedicated to creating innovative solutions that improve the customer experience.

This partnership between Tatvam Insights and Acquire Digital marks a significant milestone in the evolution of airport services, setting a new benchmark for customer-driven innovation and excellence.