TD and Cricket Canada Come Together for the Love of the Game

Cricket Canada and TD Bank Group are excited to announce a new landmark sponsorship, making TD the Official Bank of Cricket Canada and helping to bring the game to communities nationwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cricket Canada and TD Bank Group (TD) announced a new sponsorship marking a significant milestone in Canadian cricket history as TD moves to support the growth and development of cricket locally.

This brings together two well-known organizations that are committed to the future growth of Cricket, as well as supporting new community engagement initiatives.

Through the sponsorship, TD will be the official bank of Cricket Canada’s National Teams and help build Canada's vibrant cricket-loving community. The sponsorship will help Cricket Canada enhance grassroots development programs and improve access to National Teams and players for young fans and enthusiasts.

“We are thrilled to welcome TD as the Official Bank of Cricket Canada," said Rashpal Bajwa, President of Cricket Canada. "This is more than a sponsorship; it represents another significant step forward for our organization and the entire cricket community in Canada. With TD's support, we are confident in our ability to enhance the cricketing experience for our National Teams, players and fans across the country, while also driving the growth and development of the sport at all levels."

As part of the new sponsorship, TD will be prominently featured on the official kits and training gear for Canada’s National Teams. This includes new custom kits being designed for the Men’s National Team’s highly anticipated first appearance at the ICC 2024 Cricket World Cup in June. TD will also be an official sponsor of Cricket Canada’s National Women’s Team in 2025.

"TD is excited to become the official bank of Cricket Canada," said Tyrrell Schmidt, Chief Marketing Officer, TD. "It’s our privilege to be included on the official kits and training gear for the National Teams. We’re proud that the athletes representing Canadian cricket will wear the TD brand in this unique reflection of our exciting new sponsorship. This is an opportunity for us to join the community and cricketers of all ages in their passion and enthusiasm for the game and help Cricket Canada create more milestones together."

The agreement also extends beyond the cricket pitch, as this TD sponsorship will help support Cricket Canada's exploration of programs focused on enhancing the sport's accessibility, popularity and engagement with players and fans across the country.

"We are thrilled to work with Cricket Canada, to fuel the expansion of cricket in Canada," said Sona Mehta, Executive Vice President, Real Estate Secured Lending, Everyday Banking, Saving and Investing, TD. "At TD, we believe in the power of sports to bring people and communities together. We're so proud to support National Cricket Teams, and to help Cricket Canada build for the future as it supports grassroots teams across the country. We look forward to helping Cricket Canada create memorable experiences for fans and players alike."

TD shares Cricket Canada's vision for helping to empower communities and foster inclusivity through sports. This sponsorship underscores TD's ongoing commitment to supporting diverse communities and helping to create meaningful connections with Canadians from coast to coast to coast.

“The partnership between Cricket Canada and TD not only signifies a significant milestone in Canadian cricket but also promises a future filled with innovation, growth, and opportunity. Together, Cricket Canada and TD are poised to elevate the sport to new heights and make a lasting impact on the cricketing landscape in Canada,” said Rahul Srinivasan, CEO of Boundaries North.

The 2024 cricket calendar represents a landmark year for Cricket Canada, with the Men’s National Team set to participate in several global events. The pinnacle of the year will be Canada’s first appearance at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, with the team’s matches being played in Dallas, New York and Florida. The year rounds out with matches scheduled against The Netherlands, USA, Oman and Nepal in August and September.

About Cricket Canada

Cricket Canada is the official governing body for the sport of cricket in Canada, overseeing and promoting the development of the game at all levels. With a focus on inclusivity and excellence, Cricket Canada is dedicated to fostering a vibrant cricketing community and achieving success on the international stage. Cricket Canada is recognized by the International Cricket Council, the Government of Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee.

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by assets and serves over 27.5 million customers in four key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, including TD Canada Trust and TD Auto Finance Canada; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in The Charles Schwab Corporation; Wealth Management and Insurance, including TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities and TD Cowen. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 17 million active online and mobile customers. TD had $1.91 trillion in assets on January 31, 2024. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.