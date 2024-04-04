Rockwell Medical Expands Global Distribution in the Dominican Republic and Bermuda

WIXOM, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rockwell Medical, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: RMTI), a healthcare company that develops, manufactures, commercializes, and distributes a portfolio of hemodialysis products to dialysis providers worldwide, today announced that it entered into a new and expanded distribution agreement with BioNuclear and Atlantic Medical International ("AMI"), respectively. In the aggregate, these agreements are expected to generate approximately $1 million in annual revenues for the Company.

BioNuclear specializes in the marketing of reagents, equipment and furniture for clinical laboratories, medical equipment and devices, vaccines for human consumption and supplies for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Rockwell Medical signed a five-year distributor agreement with BioNuclear through which BioNuclear may import, sell, promote and distribute Rockwell Medical's hemodialysis concentrates products within the Dominican Republic. The agreement will remain in effect for five years and BioNuclear has the option to extend the agreement for an additional five years beyond the original term.

AMI is Bermuda's leading supplier of medical products and equipment for the acute and continuing care markets. AMI has been a distributor of Rockwell Medical products since 2022 at which time the Company signed a five-year distribution agreement with AMI with the option to extend the agreement. The amended distribution agreement between Rockwell Medical and AMI expands the list of hemodialysis products that AMI is purchasing from the Company, includes purchasing commitments, and generates a profit margin consistent with Rockwell Medical's gross margin guidance for 2024.

“We are excited to build upon our relationship with Rockwell Medical by expanding our supply agreement," said Chris Merritt, General Manager at AMI. "This updated distribution agreement with Rockwell Medical affords us the ability to serve and deliver more high-quality, life-sustaining products to the fragile dialysis population in Bermuda."

"The global reach of our hemodialysis concentrates products continues to grow," said Tim Chole, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Rockwell Medical. "Through distribution arrangements such as these with BioNuclear and AMI, we continue to execute against our strategy and vision to become the leading supplier of hemodialysis concentrates worldwide."

