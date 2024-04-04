Lifeguard Digital Health Partners with Pathways to Housing PA to Assist with Safer Living for Vulnerable Individuals in Philadelphia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lifeguard Digital Health announces a partnership with Pathways to Housing PA that will enable the installation of LifeguardLite™ at multiple social housing sites.

Pathways to Housing PA launched in Philadelphia in 2008 utilizing the Housing First model, first founded by Dr. Sam Tsemberis in New York in 1992 on the belief that housing is a basic right for all. The organization instituted the Housing First model to provide immediate access to homes to anyone struggling with homelessness, mental health issues, or drug dependence.

BC-based Lifeguard Digital Health is dedicated to staying ahead of the toxic substances crisis through its overdose prevention technologies including, the Lifeguard Connect™ App and LifeguardLite™. Together, Lifeguard Digital Health and Pathways to Housing can help prevent accidental overdose deaths for people in social housing across North America.

Jeff Hardy, Chief Executive Officer of Lifeguard Digital Health, said of the partnership, “Partnering with Pathways to Housing PA is the next big milestone for us as we expand our presence in the United States. With the installation of our solution, LifeguardLite™, at their residential facility this month, they will be able to provide preventive support to vulnerable individuals in Philadelphia who live in Single Resident Accommodations (SRA’s).”

Bill Maroon, COO at Pathways to Housing PA said, “Through our partnership with Lifeguard Digital Health, we hope to add value for our participants by addressing safety concerns around substance use by utilizing their technology innovations.”

Lifeguard Digital Health will showcase the LifeguardLite™ solution alongside Pathways to Housing PA during the annual Housing First Partners Conference (HFPC) to be held at the Hilton Atlanta, Atlanta, GA from April 9 - 11, 2024. HFPC is co-presented by the Downtown Emergency Service Center (DESC) and the Pathways Housing First Institute and is dedicated to spreading awareness about ending homelessness and harm reduction.

Speaking of Lifeguard Digital Health’s appearance at HFPC, Hardy said, “We are excited that, with this partnership, we will be able to spread awareness about our solution at the upcoming Housing First Partners Conference in Atlanta.”

LifeguardLite™ is a life-saving tool that alerts housing staff and emergency services in the event of an overdose, or any type of crisis where a person becomes unresponsive. LifeguardLite™ can be placed in Single Room Occupancy buildings (SROs), public restrooms, and safe injection sites and is equipped with a timer, smoke detector, and temperature monitor to provide real-time local drug alerts and prevent overdoses. As of February 2024, Lifeguard Digital Health has recorded 2,137 LifeguardLite™ sessions, serving 800+ app users in British Columbia.

Pathways’ Housing First University provides training and consultation to service organizations, cities, counties, and national governments, through webinars, program site visits, and consultations. Pathways to Housing PA also collaborates with local and international provider agencies and educational institutions as a resource on homelessness.

See LifeguardLite™ in action at the HFPC in Atlanta at the Lifeguard Digital Health stall: Table no.16.

About Lifeguard Digital Health

Lifeguard Digital Health creates digital health solutions that reduce harm, prevent involuntary deaths, and improve quality of life. The company integrates digital health technology innovations on its ‘evan’ platform, including artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), blockchain, and informatics. Complying with the highest/current levels of security and privacy regulations, it works closely with health authorities and emergency health services. For more information, please visit www.lifeguarddh.com

About Pathways to Housing

Since 2008, Pathways to Housing PA has provided housing and comprehensive wrap-around services following the evidence-based Housing First model in Philadelphia to help end chronic homelessness. Pathways currently houses more than 550 individuals in regular apartments across the community, with an unprecedented 85% housing retention rate. These same participants would be considered not housing ready in other programs. Visit www.PathwaysToHousingPA.org for more information.