Postmedia Launches Puzzmo, Hearst Newspapers’ Online Puzzle Games Experience, Exclusively in Canada

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Postmedia today announced its launch of Puzzmo, a new puzzle games platform created by award-winning game developers Zach Gage and Orta Therox. Puzzmo launches in Postmedia’s online publications across Canada through a partnership with Hearst Newspapers.

With the new partnership and launch, Postmedia becomes the exclusive Canadian distributor and destination for the wildly popular suite of online puzzles and games.

“We’re excited to offer Puzzmo to Canadians coast-to-coast, including but not limited to Postmedia’s subscribers,” said Duncan Clark, Chief Content Officer at Postmedia. “We know how much our readers enjoy puzzles as part of their subscriptions, and with Puzzmo we’re offering access to some of the most unique and sought-after options for readers and the general public.”

Zach Gage, co-founder and lead games designer for Puzzmo, said, "Puzzmo’s design was inspired by newspaper games, so I can't wait to see how Postmedia subscribers and the Canadian public respond to the platform and community."

Offering well-loved classics like SpellTower, Typeshift and Really Bad Chess, as well as newer options like Flipart and Cross|word, Puzzmo delivers fresh puzzles and crosswords daily and new game releases every three months. Puzzmo games will be available to Canadians free of charge. A paid subscription option to Puzzmo Plus unlocks new games and features in an ad-free experience with access to leaderboards and archives. A special promotional price is available to Postmedia online subscribers (subscription not currently available to residents of Quebec).

With the launch of Puzzmo, Postmedia offers an exciting new daily puzzle games experience. Postmedia is committed to expanding the products and services available to the public, while continuing to invest in and deliver a comprehensive news and information experience for Canadians.

About Postmedia Network Inc.

Postmedia Network Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (TSX:PNC.A, PNC.B), is a Canadian newsmedia company representing more than 130 brands across multiple print, online, and mobile platforms. Award-winning journalists and innovative product development teams bring engaging content to millions of people every week whenever and wherever they want it. This exceptional content, reach and scope offers advertisers and marketers compelling solutions to effectively reach target audiences Our expertise in home delivery and expanding distribution network powers Postmedia Parcel Services. For more information, visit www.postmedia.com, www.postmediasolutions.com and www.postmediaparcelservices.com.

About Puzzmo

From award-winning game designer Zach Gage and engineer Orta Therox, Puzzmo is a fresh spin on a cultural mainstay: the newspaper games page. Its daily games are designed to be easy to understand but difficult to conquer. Puzzmo features a variety of games — from SpellTower, a word game of opportunity creation, and Really Bad Chess, a take that forgoes the traditional starting pieces, to new games like Flipart, a visual puzzle inspired by organizing a sock-drawer, and Cross|word, an approachable crossword created to appeal to first time solvers and lifelong aficionados alike. For more information, visit Puzzmo.com.

About Hearst Newspapers

Hearst Newspapers is the operating group responsible for Hearst’s newspapers, local digital marketing services businesses and directories. With approximately 2,600 employees nationwide, Hearst Newspapers publishes 24 dailies and 52 weeklies, including the Houston Chronicle, Times Union (Albany, New York) and San Antonio Express-News. It also operates digital marketing services and directories businesses under the LocalEdge brand. For more information, visit www.Hearst.com/Newspapers.