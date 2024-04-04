AuditBoard and Persefoni Partner to Connect Carbon Accounting and ESG Program Management

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AuditBoard, the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, compliance, and ESG management, and Persefoni, the leading Climate Management & Accounting Platform (CMAP), today announced a partnership to help organizations integrate carbon accounting into their broader ESG program management. Persefoni’s enterprise-ready carbon accounting capabilities combined with AuditBoard’s award-winning connected risk platform provide joint customers with a single source of truth for ESG data to drive consistent, audit-ready ESG reporting for their customers, investors, and regulators.

ESG risks have rapidly become a key focus area for boards, investors, and regulatory bodies, with 98% of the S&P 500 already reporting on sustainability data. Recently, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced its final rule for the Enhancement and Standardization of Climate-Related Disclosures, which creates sustainability reporting requirements for public companies and reflects the demand for more consistent, comparable, and reliable climate risk reporting.

As part of AuditBoard’s connected risk platform, AuditBoard ESG empowers enterprises to meet these increased reporting demands by centralizing data in a single system of record and simplifying evidence collection, climate risk management, and reporting. Persefoni’s CMAP enables consistency, transparency, and internal control over the carbon accounting process and resulting metrics. This streamlines carbon data collection, automates carbon accounting calculations, and minimizes risk across the process. Together, Persefoni’s top-tier carbon accounting capabilities and AuditBoard’s powerful connected risk platform provide joint customers with a comprehensive integrated solution for ESG and ensure the auditability of climate risks and greenhouse gas (GHG) data.

"AuditBoard has become our system of record for our ESG metrics and we've had great user adoption across our ESG metric owners. This partnership with Persefoni extends AuditBoard's capabilities in exciting ways and will allow us to bring in all our carbon data seamlessly from Persefoni," said Melissa Michels, Senior Manager of Corporate Sustainability at Evergy. "We're excited to use the integrated solution to address the upcoming assurance requirements under the SEC's recent climate rule."

“As climate-related regulations continue to evolve, comprehensive carbon accounting technology that is integrated into a robust risk management framework is essential for effective compliance,” said Evan Fitzpatrick, Chief Product Officer at AuditBoard. “By partnering with Persefoni, we’re able to help organizations build reliable, audit-ready carbon accounting processes while streamlining ESG data management and reporting. We’re thrilled to bring this joint solution to our customers.”

“With climate-related disclosures becoming mandatory for public companies, having regulatory grade, audit-ready carbon metrics is a critical component of broader ESG program management,” said Grant Berry, President, NA & EMEA at Persefoni. “By integrating our carbon accounting metrics with AuditBoard’s best-in-class connected risk platform, organizations have an unmatched solution to ensure reliable sustainability data today and into the future. Our joint solution with AuditBoard will also help clients keep up with requests from regulators, investors, and customers.”

About AuditBoard

AuditBoard is the leading cloud-based platform transforming audit, risk, compliance, and ESG compliance management. Nearly 50% of the Fortune 500 leverage AuditBoard to move their businesses forward with greater clarity and agility. AuditBoard is top-rated by customers on G2, Capterra, and Gartner Peer Insights, and was recently ranked for the fifth year in a row as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America by Deloitte. To learn more, visit AuditBoard.com.

About Persefoni

Persefoni AI Inc. offers businesses and financial institutions the software and AI tools to manage their organization’s climate-related data, disclosures, and performance with the same level of rigor and confidence as their financial reporting systems. With our platform, users can streamline their carbon footprint calculations, develop and oversee decarbonization strategies, and generate audit-ready sustainability reports.

For more information about Persefoni, please visit https://www.persefoni.com/.