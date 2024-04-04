Global View Capital Advisors Selects OneVest as its Wealth Management Platform Partner

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global View Capital Advisors, a leading diversified financial services firm with offices in Canada and the U.S., proudly announces its partnership with OneVest as its chosen wealth management platform for Canadian advisors. The decision to collaborate stems from OneVest’s innovative technology offerings, which align with Global View Capital's commitment to delivering top-tier services to its clients.

The integration of OneVest's technology brings a host of benefits to Global View Capital's wealth management program, including streamlined onboarding, advanced advisor solutions, unparalleled configurability options, Unified Managed Account (UMA) portfolio management capabilities, and trading functionalities. Available through GVX Wealth, a joint venture between Global View Capital and Experior Financial Group, these features empower advisors to provide tailored solutions and exceptional service to their clients, enhancing their overall experience.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with OneVest as our chosen wealth management platform in Canada," said Jeff Woolley, President at Global View Capital. "At Global View Capital, we are dedicated to staying at the forefront of technological innovation to better serve our clients. OneVest's robust technology suite perfectly aligns with our vision, enabling us to deliver personalized, efficient, and effective wealth management solutions. GVX Wealth will allow Canadian independent advisors to offer investors of all sizes access to investment strategies and experiences previously out-of-reach and usually reserved for private clients."

OneVest's CEO, Amar Ahluwalia, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are honored to have been selected by Global View Capital as their trusted partner in wealth management. Our mission at OneVest is to power the world’s wealth with cutting-edge technology that drives growth and enhances client satisfaction. We look forward to working closely with Global View Capital to achieve their objectives and deliver superior outcomes for their clients."

About Global View Capital:

Global View Capital Advisors is a diversified financial services firm dedicated to meeting the demands of a modern financial industry by offering our clients and advisor partners the best tools and technology. From wealth planning and investment advisory to insurance and business development, Global View Capital Advisors provides tailored solutions to our clients’ individual needs.

About OneVest:

OneVest is a financial technology company on a mission to power the world’s wealth. It offers an end-to-end wealth management platform, from client onboarding, to portfolio management, to analytics and beyond. OneVest’s software was built to be modular, allowing financial institutions to fill gaps in their process depending on their needs. For more information, please visit onevest.com

Global View Capital Advisors and Experior Financial are partners of One Wealth Technologies Inc. and OneVest Management Inc. (“OneVest”). OneVest, through its Registrant, offers wealth management products and services to Global View and Experior customers, who are introduced to OneVest. OneVest is a registered Portfolio Manager in each province and territory of Canada and an Investment Fund Manager in the provinces of Alberta, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, and Quebec. Assets in OneVest accounts are held with various custodians, each registered as an investment dealer with the applicable securities regulators. All custodians are members of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (“CIRO”) and the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (“CIPF”). OneVest Management Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of One Wealth Technologies. Copyright @ 2021, One Wealth Technologies Inc. All rights reserved.