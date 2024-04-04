Guam Department of Corrections Eliminates Paper-Based Processes with Tyler Technologies’ Solution

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today that the Guam Department of Corrections (DOC) has successfully gone live with Tyler’s Enterprise Supervision solution. The solution brings a unified platform for data, images, and documents that is accessible in the office and in the field by all parole officers.

“Going live with Tyler’s Enterprise Supervision solution marks a monumental shift in transitioning from a paper-based process to an electronic one,” said Fred Bordallo, director of the Guam DOC. “Having this technology in place is already helping us coordinate, communicate, record, and track every step of the parole process in a streamlined and efficient way. Thanks to our strong partnership with Tyler, we were able to go live in just six months, cutting the expected implementation time frame in half.”

Before the implementation of Enterprise Supervision, the parole office did not have an electronic system and operated using spreadsheets to keep track of parolees. This was a very cumbersome process, and officers lacked access to the system while in the field.

Implementing Tyler’s Enterprise Supervision solution, powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), provides the Guam DOC parole officers with a cohesive information framework. Through a mobile application, parole officers can conveniently retrieve records while on duty, eliminating the need for cumbersome paper files. This unified system ensures that all information is centralized and readily shareable among team members.

“We are pleased to bring a comprehensive supervision solution to the Guam DOC and help them complete the major transition from paper files to electronic ones,” said Ken Miles, vice president and general manager for Tyler’s Enterprise Supervision solution. “Not only does our solution streamline client management, but it also brings multiple layers of security to ensure strong data integrity.”

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) is a leading provider of integrated software and technology services for the public sector. Tyler’s end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate efficiently and transparently with residents and each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler’s solutions transform how clients turn actionable insights into opportunities and solutions for their communities. Tyler has more than 44,000 successful installations across 13,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including on Government Technology’s GovTech 100 list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

