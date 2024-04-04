Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. Enters Into a Nationwide Telehealth Agreement with Navierre

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO), an AI-driven precision cardiovascular medicine company, announces a strategic partnership with Navierre, an innovative digital health technology platform which revolutionizes how patients access healthcare and serves as a true health companion for every stage from birth to the golden years with a robust care navigation, wellness, and chronic care management offering. This collaboration aims to significantly expand access to Cardio Diagnostics' industry-leading, AI-enabled precision cardiovascular diagnostic tests.

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death globally, underscoring the critical need for accessible and innovative clinical cardiovascular solutions. Current solutions for assessing the risk for and diagnosing heart disease such as CT imaging are not highly scalable due to the need for specialized infrastructure that is not readily available nationwide, especially in rural America. In contrast, Cardio Diagnostics’ clinical tests, Epi+Gen CHD and PrecisionCHD, that only require a blood sample that can be collected in provider settings, at-home or via mobile phlebotomy, can be scaled nationwide rapidly with minimal to no infrastructure barriers. By leveraging the rapidly growing telehealth market, Cardio Diagnostics in partnership with Navierre is poised to revolutionize the patient cardiovascular care journey through earlier detection, accessible specialty care, and personalized prevention.

Cardio Diagnostics' suite of AI-driven solutions, including the Epi+Gen CHD and PrecisionCHD tests, leverage cutting-edge epigenetic and genetic science to provide personalized insights into a patient's risk for coronary heart disease or coronary heart disease status. By identifying risk earliery and understanding the drivers of the risk, these tests provide actionable insights so patients and clinicians can take proactive steps towards prevention and management, ultimately improving outcomes and saving lives. Through the Navierre partnership, these transformative tools will now be accessible to a broader audience, breaking down barriers to specialty cardiovascular care.

Starting April 1, 2024, Cardio Diagnostics' precision heart health tests, including its flagship AI-powered epigenetic-genetic cardiovascular risk, detection, and management tests, will be available to thousands of patients and clinicians through Navierre's platform. Navierre-partnered clinicians across the United States can seamlessly order these tests for their patients, and consumers can easily register for a profile on the platform to fill out a health questionnaire and request the clinical test.

"We are thrilled to partner with Navierre to make our industry-leading cardiovascular clinical tests more widely available to patients and clinicians nationwide," said Meesha Dogan, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of Cardio Diagnostics. "Navierre's innovative platform aligns with our mission to transform cardiovascular care through AI-driven precision diagnostics and personalized prevention strategies."

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital health solutions, with the CDC reporting that 36% of adults used telehealth services in 2021. According to McKinsey, up to $250 billion of U.S. healthcare spending could be virtualized. This represents a significant portion of the healthcare market, estimated to be around 20% of all Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial outpatient, office, and home health expenditures; this partnership positions Cardio Diagnostics at the forefront of this ongoing shift in healthcare delivery.

"Cardio Diagnostics' groundbreaking testing solutions are an exciting addition to our curated list of products and services we offer to our users," said Mustafa Dinani, CEO and Co-Founder of Navierre. "By combining our innovative platform with their AI-driven precision diagnostics, we empower patients and clinicians with the tools they need to identify cardiovascular risk early when it can be most effectively addressed. Together, we are making significant strides in the fight against the world's leading cause of death."

The partnership between Cardio Diagnostics and Navierre represents a significant milestone in the journey to revolutionize cardiovascular care by harnessing the power of AI, precision medicine, and digital health. By making innovative diagnostic tools more accessible and convenient no matter where patients are located, cardiovascular specialty care can be scaled.

The partnership also underscores Cardio Diagnostics' commitment to health equity and access. By leveraging Navierre's digital health platform, the Company aims to bridge the gap in cardiovascular care, particularly for underserved communities and those in remote areas who may face challenges in accessing traditional healthcare services. This collaboration ensures that individuals can receive specialty cardiovascular care regardless of location with the most advanced and personalized diagnostic tools available. Cardio Diagnostics and Navierre are dedicated to creating a future where no one is left behind in the fight against cardiovascular disease.

About Cardio Diagnostics

Cardio Diagnostics is an artificial intelligence-powered precision cardiovascular medicine company that makes cardiovascular disease prevention, detection, and management more accessible, personalized, and precise. The Company was formed to further develop and commercialize clinical tests by leveraging a proprietary Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven Integrated Genetic-Epigenetic Engine ("Core Technology") for cardiovascular disease to become one of the leading medical technology companies for improving prevention, detection, and treatment of cardiovascular disease. For more information, please visit www.cardiodiagnosticsinc.com.

About Navierre

Navierre is a consumer-centric digital health platform revolutionizing how patients access healthcare and serves as a true health companion for every stage from birth to the golden years with a robust care navigation, wellness, and chronic care management offering. Navierre enables patients to create free health profiles, enable patients to seamlessly aggregate all their health information in one place, and connect with a network of licensed clinicians for virtual consultations, treatment, and diagnostic test recommendations. Navierre's affordable, transparent cash-pay marketplace includes access to innovative solutions that are only sometimes covered by insurance. By combining cutting-edge technology with a focus on quality and cost-effectiveness, Navierre empowers consumers to take charge of their health journey. Navierre was founded in 2022 by a team of veteran healthcare technology entrepreneurs and is backed by leading digital health investors. For more information, visit www.navierre.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information included in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act 1995. When used in this press release, the words or phrases "will," "will likely result," "expected to," "will continue," "anticipated," "estimate," "projected," "intend," "goal," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to certain risks, known and unknown, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such uncertainties and risks include but are not limited to, our ability to successfully execute our growth strategy, changes in laws or regulations, economic conditions, dependence on management, dilution to stockholders, lack of capital, the effects of rapid growth upon the Company and the ability of management to effectively respond to the growth and demand for products and services of the Company, newly developing technologies, the Company's ability to compete, regulatory matters, protection of technology, the effects of competition and the ability of the Company to obtain future financing. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results are discussed in the Current Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2023 under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item IA thereof, and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors could materially adversely affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed within this press release.