O'Reilly and Gebeya Partner to Empower Africa's Tech Workforce for a New Era of Growth and Innovation

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O’Reilly, the premier source for insight-driven learning on technology and business, today announced a strategic partnership with Gebeya Inc., the leading Pan-African Talent Cloud technology company, to make O’Reilly’s extensive learning resources available to more Africans.

Through the collaboration, Gebeya will integrate O’Reilly’s more than 5,000 expert-developed courses into its Talent Cloud ecosystem to enrich skill-building for high-demand digital roles across Africa, with a focus on topics including AI, data analytics, cloud computing, and programming. The integration will first be rolled out to Gebeya’s recently announced Microsoft Talent Cloud platform. Powered by Gebeya, the platform aims to train 300,000 Africans on Microsoft-focused cloud and AI skills over the next three years, with the overarching goal of helping match skilled individuals to Microsoft distributors, partners, and customers in need of those key competencies.

Through the Microsoft Talent Cloud platform, members will gain exclusive access to 160+ Azure labs, an unstructured sandbox environment, and live online courses spanning topics like Azure administration and AI engineering. They will also have the opportunity to earn industry-recognized certification badges.

“ This is a big win for Africa,” said Martin Ndlovu, chief growth officer of Gebeya. “ By integrating O’Reilly’s vast library of expert-developed courses into Gebeya’s Talent Clouds, we are equipping African talent with the skills and knowledge they need to excel in today’s digital economy. This partnership to make O’Reilly’s suite of offerings available for people across the African continent opens up the floodgates of opportunity for millions.”

The integration will also benefit Gebeya’s wider Talent Cloud ecosystem. Specifically, Talent Cloud partners and customers seeking to provide a robust and extensive e-learning experience to their users can request that O’Reilly be made available at a more affordable rate and in their local currency.

“ We are thrilled to be partnering with Gebeya on such an inspiring initiative to upskill thousands of Africans on technology skills and equip them with the knowledge needed for the opportunities available on Talent Clouds,” said Alexia Pedersen, SVP international at O’Reilly. “ We are proud to have been selected for our depth of content and variety of formats such as books, videos, sandboxes, and live online courses, which can be accessed from any location and connect learners with our unique network of experts and innovators.”

For more information about O’Reilly and its global collaborations to foster technological skills driving innovation and growth, visit www.oreilly.com.

About Gebeya

Gebeya is a leading Talent Cloud technology company that specializes in SaaS-enabled custom talent cloud innovation. Focused on opportunity-creation, Gebeya is skyrocketing Africa’s potential and global competitiveness with its revolutionary Gebeya Talent Cloud (G-TC).

About O’Reilly

O’Reilly, the premier learning platform for technology professionals, offers the industry’s most extensive catalog of high-quality technical and professional skills development courses. From AI, programming, and cloud technologies to essential business skills such as leadership training and critical thinking, O’Reilly delivers highly trusted content from its network of renowned experts that meets a diverse array of learning needs, with over 5,000 role-based on-demand courses, nearly 200 live events each month, access to interactive sandboxes and labs, and more. For more information, visit www.oreilly.com.