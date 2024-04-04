Sowell Management Unveils Latest Strategic Move

Bill Sowell, CEO and Founder of Sowell Management, and Daryl Seaton, President, collaborating on the strategic launch of Sowell Insurance Services, exemplifying the firm's commitment to innovative growth initiatives for its financial advisor partners. The launch marks a pivotal moment in Sowell Management's journey towards providing comprehensive financial solutions. (Photo: Business Wire)

Bill Sowell, CEO and Founder of Sowell Management, and Daryl Seaton, President, collaborating on the strategic launch of Sowell Insurance Services, exemplifying the firm's commitment to innovative growth initiatives for its financial advisor partners. The launch marks a pivotal moment in Sowell Management's journey towards providing comprehensive financial solutions. (Photo: Business Wire)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sowell Management, a privately held Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) that serves financial advisors across the country, is proud to announce a partnership with Sowell Insurance Services, a key strategic business initiative focused on adding great value to our advisor community.

“Our long-term roadmap has always included a comprehensive insurance platform,” said founder and CEO Bill Sowell. “This month that became a reality with the launch of Sowell Insurance Services, which includes access to life insurance, annuities, long-term care and disability insurance.”

Sowell Management, which has been in business for more than two decades and has $4.4 billion in AUM/AUA*, is not a typical RIA. Sowell urges financial advisors to focus on client relationships for growth while outsourcing intricate tasks to specialists for enhanced productivity.

“We encourage Sowell advisor partners to spend their time doing what they do best – fostering the relationships with clients that lead to organic growth,” added Sowell.

Sowell Insurance Services chose to collaborate with Griffin Distribution Partners, headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, drawn by their consultative style and relationship driven focus. Griffin is a partner with LIBRA Insurance Partners, the largest independently owned life insurance marketing organization in the US. This multifaceted alliance opens doors for Sowell advisors to a vast network of affiliated carriers and reinsurers, supported by specialized underwriting and new business teams. Such a partnership will equip Sowell advisors with a wider array of customized products tailored to meet the unique needs of their clients.

“In addition to the lines of product, are the services and tools that go with it and include contracting, underwriting and particularly, Griffin's exceptional capabilities in advanced case design,” said Daryl Seaton, Sowell Management President. "For our advisors, this collaboration is not just an addition to their portfolio; it's a significant enhancement to the value they offer clients, as well as a new potential revenue stream," Seaton noted.

Sean Shea, president of Griffin Distribution Partners, emphasized Griffin's unwavering commitment to delivering customized insurance solutions that are not just competitive but also deeply tailored to individual needs; enhanced underwriting and processing; efficient, quick turnaround times; and smooth client experiences, training, resources and support.

Both firms are dedicated to enriching the advisor and client experience, ensuring a holistic approach to financial planning and protection with a high degree of expertise and attentiveness. "Working together with Sowell and their clientele is a perfect alignment and a natural fit," Shea added.

The strategic alliance was chosen not merely to fill a gap but to leverage a critical opportunity for Sowell's advisor partners, aligning with Sowell Management’s broader strategic growth ambitions. Seaton elaborated on the importance of deep insurance knowledge and the ability to provide advisors with the tools to ensure their clients' families and investments are well-protected. "This expertise is a vital part of a financial advisor's toolkit, and we are thrilled to make it available," said Seaton.

Looking forward, Bill Sowell, CEO and Founder of Sowell Management, indicated that the company is poised for more exciting developments. "We actively listen to our advisors and strive to provide solutions that bolster their success. Our goal is to meet advisors where they take them where they want to go," Sowell stated.

About Sowell Management

Sowell Management is a privately held Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) and a trusted partner to financial advisors. They are a Forbes and Barrons* top 100 RIA and were founded in 2001 on the principles of fee-based fiduciary investing. Sowell Management provides a platform of services and solutions that leads advisors on the path of independence – including end-to-end technology and portfolio management – meeting advisors where they are and taking them where they want to go. Sowell offers a diversity of services and has a nationwide client base, with $4.4 billion in AUM/AUA* as of March 2024. Sowell Management – there for the advisors; there for the journey.

About Griffin Distribution Partners

Griffin Distribution Partners is a relationship-driven Brokerage General Agency (BGA) that delivers protection-based products, including life insurance, long-term care (LTC), disability, fixed annuity and more. Founding partners Sean Shea, LUTCF®, CLTC® and Frank Johnson, CFP®, CLU®, CLTC®, created the firm with the desire to have deeper relationships and deliver greater value with a select group of planning-oriented advisors. For more information about Griffin Distribution Partners, visit GriffinDistributionPartners.com.

*Regulatory assets under management (AUM) are assets where Sowell provides continuous and regular supervisory or management services to client portfolios. Assets under administration (AUA) is a measure of the total assets for which Sowell provides administrative services. Third-party rankings and recognition from rating services or publications are no guarantee of future investment success. Working with a highly rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. These ratings should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor or by any client, nor are they representative of any one client’s evaluation. Generally, rankings and recognition are based on information prepared and submitted by the advisor. No fee was paid for consideration of this award, and consideration for Barron's top 100 RIAs was published in Sept 2020. No fee was paid for consideration of this award, and consideration for the Forbes 2022 Top 100 RIAs was conducted by interview on June 29, 2022. The report was published in October 2022. Additional information about Sowell Management (CRD# 127145/SEC# 801-63991) is available on the SEC’s website (https://adviserinfo.sec.gov/) or FINRA’s BrokerCheck (https://brokercheck.finra.org/). Advisory Services offered through Sowell Management, a Registered Investment Advisor.