ViVO Real Estate Group Charts New Course, Announces New Strategic Partnership and Acquisition

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ViVO Real Estate Group, a South Florida “Top 25” commercial real estate (CRE) advisory services and development firm, announced today a partnership with leading, top-producing, Miami-based industry broker Frank Trelles, SIOR, and his team, positioning the newly empowered firm to seize on the state’s surge of companies moving into the market with industrial space requirements. Additionally, ViVO has acquired boutique full-service brokerage firm JACOG Advisors led by Francisco Giron, MBA, CCIM, introducing a new step for ViVO into the capital markets side of the business.

The acquisition and partnership bring together four of the leading CRE players in South Florida and their teams: ViVO CEO Rene Vivo, SIOR, incoming Executive Managing Director Frank Trelles, SIOR, Executive Managing Director Tommy Gil, and JACOG Advisors Founder and Owner Francisco Giron, MBA, CCIM.

“Coming together to create this dream team of proven professionals at this unique moment of growth in South Florida CRE, positions ViVO to continue providing the best services in this space, while growing in tandem with the demand for industrial space in our market,” said Vivo.

The strategic shift, recent acquisition and new partnership have been in the works since January as ViVO’s leadership team looked to position itself to capitalize on the surge of new construction in the region.

Trelles is an industrial CRE sector standout celebrated for his prowess in tenant representation and acknowledged by crucial industry outlets and associations, including South Florida Business Journal, GlobeSt, Daily Business Review, Costar Property Group and NAIOP. His impressive track record in commercial brokerage and strategic advisory roles has solidified his reputation as a leading expert in South Florida's real estate market.

Trelles' career has been characterized by a series of successful large deals that add up to over a billion dollars in volume, and leadership positions that have leveraged his in-depth knowledge and experience to drive growth and innovation.

As he steps into his role as ViVO executive managing director, Trelles brings with him a wealth of expertise that promises to enrich the company's service portfolio, especially in tenant representation. His appointment will enhance ViVO's capabilities in sales, leasing and training, marrying his extensive background with the firm's existing strengths.

This strategic alignment aims to bolster ViVO's market position, ensuring the delivery of comprehensive and sophisticated real estate solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clientele.

“Given our shared boutique firm background, which means having tried and tested boots on the ground, this acquisition and partnership puts us in an ideal position to equal and even surpass the national players in our region,” said Trelles.

For his part, with an impressive career spanning over two decades in the commercial banking sector, Giron joins ViVO wielding an unparalleled depth of industry expertise cultivated at esteemed financial giants such as Bank of America, Wells Fargo and HSBC. His journey is further distinguished by an eight-year tenure in industrial and retail brokerage, showcasing a formidable blend of practical experience and academic excellence given his MBA from the University of Miami, a master’s degree in real estate, and an undergraduate degree in management and international business from Florida International University, crowned by the prestigious CCIM designation.

This unique combination of skills and knowledge positions Giron as a pivotal force within ViVO, enabling the firm to unlock new access to capital markets and handle deals of unprecedented complexity. As the firm's newly appointed managing director, Giron is set to leverage his comprehensive background and the strengths of his erstwhile full-service boutique brokerage team to continue new business development on the brokerage side, leading to market dominance of the ViVO Capital Markets Division and promising a transformative impact on ViVO's trajectory.

“With the South Florida CRE market seeing radical growth in recent years and over 11 million square feet of new construction being delivered, we saw this as ideal timing to bring this uniquely empowered team together,” said Giron.

Trelles brings his expertise to ViVO alongside his brokerage sales and leasing team, comprising Jason Gonzalez and Brandon Careaga. Giron joins with a team that spans both brokerage sales and leasing, featuring Martjin Rentema and Pierre Martinez, and a skilled capital markets division led by Senior Vice President Raquel Riano, Marlene Ruano and Senior Processor Rachelle Fernandez. Together, they are poised to embrace firm CEO Rene Vivo’s forward-looking leadership and vision, propelled by his 35 years of celebrated success in South Florida's CRE.

This legacy is marked by enduring relationships with a network of institutional investors, landlords, property managers and other pivotal industry figures. Such connections have been meticulously cultivated through the development of countless square feet of industrial warehouse space across South Florida and beyond, which along with the firm additions, heralds a new chapter of growth and innovation for the company.

“If you look deeply at the individual attributes and areas of expertise that we and our teams bring to the table, working together, it’s clear that the sum is greater than the parts here and that ViVO is now in a position to aggressively pursue its goals in a way that sets us up to be the most robust firm in the market, the go-to team in South Florida,” added Vivo.

About ViVO Real Estate Group

ViVO Real Estate Group is a commercial real estate advisory firm known for delivering multi-dimensional solutions by guiding clients through the intricacies of local business operations. ViVO serves as a single point of contact in finding space solutions across industries such as distribution, manufacturing, cold storage, aviation and pharmaceuticals while ensuring that each and every client experiences seamless and personalized service. Since Rene Vivo launched ViVO Real Estate Group in 2002, the company has leveraged its team’s expertise and vast network to execute more than $2.5 billion in commercial sales and leases. ViVO Real Estate Group is located in Miami, Florida. For more information, visit www.vivogroup.net.