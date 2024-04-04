Primary Care Medical Partners Selects eClinicalWorks AI Solutions and Sunoh.ai to Save Time on Documentation and Reduce Physician Burnout

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR and first AI-driven EHR, today announced that Primary Care Medical Partners selected eClinicalWorks AI solutions and Sunoh.ai to streamline clinical workflows, reduce burnout and improve patient care. Sunoh.ai, the revolutionary AI-powered, EHR-agnostic, ambient listening technology, will be available to Primary Care Medical Partners through eClinicalWorks’ integration with Sunoh.ai.

Primary Care Medical Partners offers comprehensive medical services, including behavioral, preventive medicine and chronic disease management. Their mission is to serve the community surrounding the El Paso, Ciudad Juárez, and Las Cruces areas with cultural awareness, dignity, respect and empathy. The multispecialty clinic selected advanced AI solutions to reduce administrative burdens and streamline clinical workflows.

“By implementing these AI solutions, we aim to reduce physician burnout and improve patient interactions,” said Martha Y. Montanez, MD, at Primary Care Medical Partners PA. “One of the leading causes of burnout is managing administrative tasks; it reduces productivity and takes focus away from patient care. AI-enabled features that save time on clinical documentation and help reduce the workload are of great interest to us. By leveraging the new eClinicalWorks AI-driven EHR system and Sunoh.ai, we hope to achieve consistency across clinical workflows, save providers time on clinical documentation, and enhance patient engagement.”

AI enhancements to EHR systems, like eClinicalWorks V12, transforms healthcare. By integrating technologies like generative AI for conversational EHRs, image AI for document routing, and speech AI for transcriptions, tasks are streamlined, and efficiency increases. Additionally, predictive models help identify appointments with a high risk of no-show. AI aims to increase provider satisfaction, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness while improving the level of care patients receive.

About Primary Care Medical Partners PA

Primary Care Medical Partners PA comprises a group of primary physicians, medical assistants, and office workers who provide quality care to patients. As a clinic, they assist individuals by providing services for behavioral, acute, and physical medicine. Their mission is to serve the community surrounding the El Paso, Ciudad Juárez, and Las Cruces areas with wholesome care. For more information, visit https://www.pcmppa.com/.

About Sunoh.ai

Sunoh.ai is the revolutionary, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered ambient listening technology Sunoh.ai is designed to seamlessly translate natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation, offering a unique and immersive experience. Sunoh.ai makes clinical documentation faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information, visit https://sunoh.ai/.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks® was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.