Veritone and Grabyo Partner to Create AI-Powered Live Clipping, Asset Management and Monetization Solution

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in designing human-centered AI solutions, and Grabyo, a leading cloud video platform for live broadcasting, live clipping and distribution, today announced an integration that creates a connected workflow to streamline live digital content production and leverage AI-driven content management and monetization tools to meet the evolving needs of sports organizations in today's fast-paced digital landscape.

Through the partnership, Veritone’s award-winning AI-powered media asset management and monetization tool, Digital Media Hub, integrates with Grabyo’s live clipping and editing tools, with automated highlights and live stream logging, to enable customers to accelerate bringing sports content to market. This integration significantly reduces the time it takes to publish assets and provides secure access to global sports rights holders and partners.

“The landscape of sports media is becoming increasingly complex with the fragmentation of content sources such as live feeds, video on demand and archives from previous events. This presents challenges for sports organizations aiming to maximize the value of their media assets,” said Sean King, General Manager for Veritone Media and Entertainment. “By embracing solutions like Grabyo’s live clipping and editing tools and Veritone’s Digital Media Hub, sports federations, rights holders and other organizations can enhance efficiency, improve audience engagement and unlock new revenue streams in an increasingly competitive media landscape.”

The end-to-end, cloud-native connected workflow between Veritone and Grabyo is built for remote content capture, editing, distribution, storage, management and monetization in a highly collaborative environment that enables teams to work together irrespective of their physical location.

“The convergence of AI and cloud technology is driving new opportunities for sports organizations to maximize the value of their content while meeting the evolving demands of audiences,” said Gareth Capon, CEO of Grabyo. “Our approach to AI has always been human-centered – introducing automation to workflows that empower creativity and scale output. Our partnership with Veritone does that – we’re accelerating digital content production with automation while maintaining editorial control for sports organizations, and providing a solution to efficiently manage and monetize assets through Veritone’s innovative AI media asset management platform.”

Veritone’s Digital Media Hub is a cloud-native, white-label, AI-powered asset management and monetization solution that enables content owners to quickly access, search, manage, share, and monetize their valuable content including videos, still images, audio, and other ancillary files. Leveraged by a wide range of users – including sports organizations, TV networks and studios, production companies, film and studio archives and others – Veritone Digital Media Hub gives them the ability to seamlessly manage their archives, secure necessary licensing and generate more revenue.

Veritone and Grabyo will showcase their integration during the 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas from April 13 to 17, at Veritone’s booth #W1642 and Grabyo’s booth #W1149 in the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall.

To learn more about Veritone’s Digital Media Hub, visit https://www.veritone.com/applications/digital-media-hub. To learn more about Grabyo Studio and Editor, visit https://about.grabyo.com/grabyo-studio-editor.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) designs human-centered AI solutions. Serving customers in the talent acquisition, media, entertainment and public sector industries, Veritone’s software and services empower individuals at the world’s largest and most recognizable brands to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s leading enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models, transforming data sources into actionable intelligence. By blending human expertise with AI technology, Veritone advances human potential to help organizations solve problems and achieve more than ever before, enhancing lives everywhere. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.

About Grabyo

Grabyo is cloud-native, fully managed video production and distribution platform. A modern, powerful SaaS solution with all the tools needed for live broadcasting, events and video monetization. The service can scale from single operator digital streams to multi-camera productions with a larger remote team, combined with integrated live clipping, editing, publishing and monetization tools.

Accessed through just a web browser, Grabyo is used by major publishers and rights holders such as Univision, Amazon Prime, Globo, UFC, FOX Sports, CNN Brasil, WWE, Live Mode, The Television Academy, Univision, Mediacorp, The English Premier League and AELTC Wimbledon.

Grabyo has strategic partnerships across OTT, social media and broadcast including YouTube, TikTok, X, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitch and Snap. Grabyo partners created over 2 million clips and 19,000 live broadcasts in 2023.

