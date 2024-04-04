Cardinal Glass Turns to Korbyt to Enhance Communication and Engagement at the Company’s Tennessee Manufacturing Facility

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Korbyt, the omnichannel workplace communications platform that gives employees access to organizational resources on any screen, collaborated with Cardinal Glass to enhance communication and engagement at the company’s Church Hill, TN facility. Cardinal Glass, a global leader in the glass development industry, faced significant challenges in effectively communicating with employees. With a 50-acre space operating around the clock seven days a week, the company enlisted Korbyt’s help to develop an enterprise-grade communications solution to ensure quick and relevant communication throughout the facility. Moreover, plant leadership recognized the critical need for safety communication, quality feedback and fostering employee relations.

The Challenge

The facility’s vast size and continuous 24/7 operation posed significant hurdles in ensuring timely and efficient communication. From conveying essential safety information to providing production data for continuous improvement, Cardinal Glass sought to bridge the communication gap and enhance employee engagement and satisfaction.

In the company’s quest for a suitable digital signage solution, the Cardinal Glass facility had previously utilized another digital signage solution focused on safety messaging. However, this legacy solution lacked the ability to integrate real-time data, resulting in a disconnected and fragmented information flow.

In addition, the prior system lacked flexibility across different screens within the facility. The lack of dynamic content meant that employees were seeing the same content that was not necessarily relevant to their day-to-day activities.

The Solution

The turning point for Cardinal Glass came when they learned about Korbyt, a cutting-edge digital signage platform, through industry veteran and consultant Mike White. The prospect of a hybrid solution, blending digital signage with integrations and real-time data, intrigued the Cardinal Glass team. Recognizing the potential of Korbyt to transform their communication landscape, they decided to try it over other available options.

In stark contrast to their prior platform, Korbyt emerged as a dynamic and versatile digital signage platform. Its integrated approach enabled real-time data updates and seamless interactions with other systems, transforming communication at the facility. Unlike the static screens of the past, Korbyt’s deployment brought varying dynamic content to different areas of the facility, ensuring contextually relevant and engaging experiences for employees.

Utilization of Korbyt Products and Services

Korbyt’s comprehensive suite of features proved instrumental in reshaping Cardinal Glass’ communication approach. Building a strategy with experienced consultant Mike White, Cardinal Glass was able to deploy digital signage in new spaces, focus on continuous improvement, and even roll-out advanced features in under six months. Key components of the Korbyt solution include:

Digital Signage: Cardinal Glass deployed digital screens with layouts utilizing multiple zones, allowing customized content for different areas of the facility. This flexibility ensured that the information displayed remained contextually relevant and engaging.

Kiosk Builder: Empowered with knowledge gained from training with Korbyt, Cardinal Glass took charge of implementing interactivity for kiosks independently. This enabled employees to access specific information and updates tailored to their preferences.

Real-Time Data Integration: With Korbyt’s seamless real-time data integration, Cardinal Glass is now able to display dynamic content. Multi-zone screens showcase essential productivity data, ensuring a well-rounded and informative experience.

Results

The deployment of Korbyt at Cardinal Glass yielded significant results. Most notably, the company observed a remarkable increase in employee engagement. With dynamic and relevant content displayed on screens throughout the facility, employees actively participate in contributing to the signage. This heightened engagement led to improved communication and information flow, streamlining business processes, and fostering a safer and more productive work environment.

Additional Benefits

Beyond the primary objectives of safety communication and improved employee relations, Cardinal Glass appreciated several additional benefits stemming from Korbyt’s implementation:

Thoughtful Planning and Upfront Effort: Cardinal Glass’ meticulous planning and upfront effort in collaboration with digital signage experts resulted in a superior outcome. The carefully designed digital signage installation was not only informative but also aesthetically appealing, capturing the attention of employees and encouraging greater engagement.

Clean Installation and Better Engagement: The visual appeal of the Korbyt-powered digital screens played a vital role in driving employee engagement and feedback. The clean and attractive installation contributed to a positive overall experience for employees interacting with the signage.

By embracing Korbyt’s digital signage solution and working with digital signage expert Mike White, Cardinal Glass revolutionized its communication strategy, overcoming the challenges posed by its large and continuously operating facility. The dynamic and interactive content now empowers employees with relevant information, resulting in increased engagement, improved productivity and enhanced safety across the facility. Through their partnership with Korbyt, Cardinal Glass succeeded in creating a more connected and informed workforce, ultimately contributing to the company’s success and growth.

