Exact Sciences to Provide Mayo Clinic Patients with Individualized Cancer Tumor Information to Inform Treatment

ROCHESTER, Minn. & MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced the launch of an initiative with Mayo Clinic to provide comprehensive genomic profiling and hereditary cancer tests to patients. The initiative expands the collection of data accessible to Mayo Clinic researchers and clinicians to advance cancer research and patient care.

“This collaboration supports our mission to help eradicate cancer by preventing it, detecting it earlier, and guiding personalized treatment,” said Kevin Conroy, chairman and chief executive officer, Exact Sciences. “By combining the strength of Exact Sciences' portfolio of tests with Mayo Clinic's world-renowned medical and scientific expertise, we'll help put cancer patients on a path to potentially more effective, targeted therapies and better outcomes.”

Specialists at Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center care for more than 130,000 unique cancer patients each year at three Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center sites across the United States: Rochester, Minnesota and the Upper Midwest: Phoenix and Scottsdale, Arizona; and Jacksonville, Florida. Having access to the results from Exact Sciences' comprehensive genomic profiling test, OncoExTra®, and hereditary cancer test, Riskguard™, will help guide therapeutic decisions, advance cancer research, and support the development of new diagnostic tests and therapies for cancer treatment.

The OncoExTra test—a comprehensive DNA and RNA-based genomic test—provides doctors and their patients with a comprehensive molecular picture of the patient’s cancer. The test’s clinical report includes actionable results personalized to each patient. The Riskguard hereditary cancer test helps patients and their physicians understand the patients' hereditary risk of cancer.

“Having access to comprehensive genomic sequencing, using whole exome and transcriptome sequencing for the patients we serve across the United States and globally, allows us to precisely diagnose the underlying mutations driving a patient's cancer and to develop an individualized treatment plan uniquely suited for their disease,” said Cheryl Willman, M.D., The Stephen and Barbara Slaggie Executive Director, Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center and the David A. Ahlquist, M.D. Professor of Cancer Research. “Germline genetic sequencing allows us to determine an individual's risk of developing cancer and whether this risk has been inherited in their family members.”

“This comprehensive sequencing data will also be integrated into the development of large language models (LLMs) and multi-modal artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to predict cancer risk, detect cancers earlier, and guide intervention. Integration of this genomic data into our longitudinal patient healthcare records in Mayo Clinic Cloud and Mayo Clinic Platform, will facilitate not only the care of each individual patient, but the care of all cancer patients now and in the future,” Dr. Willman added. “It will also lead to new scientific and clinical discoveries by Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center and Mayo Clinic's Center for Individualized Medicine.”

Patients will consent to have the tests performed and to have the data shared with Mayo Clinic. They will also receive copies of the results for their personal record keeping.

Exact Sciences offers patients and their health care providers access to molecular and genomic data that may provide new insights into the causes of cancers and help researchers develop more effective, personalized treatments for cancer patients.

About Exact Sciences’ Precision Oncology portfolio

Exact Sciences’ Precision Oncology portfolio delivers actionable genomic insights to inform prognosis and cancer treatment after a diagnosis. In breast cancer, the Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score® test is the only test shown to predict the likelihood of chemotherapy benefit as well as recurrence in invasive breast cancer. The Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score test is recognized as a standard of care and is included in all major breast cancer treatment guidelines. The OncoExTra® test applies comprehensive tumor profiling, utilizing whole exome and whole transcriptome sequencing, to aid in therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer. With an extensive test of approximately 20,000 genes and 169 introns, the OncoExTra test is one of the most comprehensive molecular tests available to patients today. Exact Sciences enables patients to take a more active role in their cancer care and makes it easy for providers to order tests, interpret results, and personalize medicine by applying real-world evidence and guideline recommendations. The Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score test and OncoExTra test were developed, and the performance characteristics validated by Genomic Health, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Exact Sciences Corporation following College of American Pathologists (CAP) and Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) regulations. The Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score test is performed at the Genomic Health Redwood City clinical laboratory and the OncoExTra test is performed at the Genomic Health Phoenix clinical laboratory. Exact Sciences clinical laboratories are accredited by CAP, certified under CLIA regulations, and qualified to perform high-complexity clinical laboratory testing. These tests have not been cleared or approved by the US Food and Drug Administration or other notified regulatory authority. To learn more, visit precisiononcology.exactsciences.com.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences gives patients and health care professionals the clarity needed to take life-changing action earlier. Building on the success of the Cologuard® and Oncotype® tests, Exact Sciences is investing in its pipeline to develop innovative solutions for use before, during, and after a cancer diagnosis. For more information, visit ExactSciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on X (formerly known as Twitter) @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on LinkedIn and Facebook.

