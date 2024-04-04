Inscriptions DEX Glyph Integrates Portal Swap SDK to Promote Cross-Chain Trading of Ordinals and EVM Assets on Bitcoin

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Glyph, the first Bitcoin-powered DEX and Inscription AMM, backed by Core Ventures, Decubate Ventures, Proof of Talk, Monday Capital, Marin Ventures, announced a new integration with Portal, the first Layer 2, cross-chain, atomic swap-based AMM built on Bitcoin. The partnership will integrate the Portal Swap SDK into Glyph’s DEX to leverage the capabilities of Portal’s Layer 2 atomic swaps technology. This will allow Glyph’s native token, $G, as well as native inscriptions to be seamlessly tradable with native BTC, Ether (ETH) or other cryptocurrencies supported by the Portal DEX Network.

“ Portal’s cross-chain atomic swap technology is a highlight of the Bitcoin DeFi ecosystem,” said Kookaburra Y, co-founder of Glyph. “ The Portal Swap SDK provides our DEX with a rich toolset for onboarding non-Bitcoin native investors to the platform. With our native token $G swappable across supported chains, we move one step closer towards our goal of unlocking a trillion-dollar Bitcoin DeFi economy while encouraging key stakeholders to participate in this transformation.”

As the first of its kind, Portal facilitates trust-minimized, cross-chain swaps that involve no bridges, custody or wrapping. The new partnership will allow tokens in the Glyph ecosystem to be tradable in one click against native BTC, BRC, L2 assets and assets across other chains. Also, Glyph-based Ordinal NFTs will be one-click tradable against other cross-chain assets in the Portal DEX network.

“ By integrating the $G token into the Portal DEX network, Glyph users will be able trade their holdings trustlessly and enjoy increased cross-chain liquidity exposure beyond Bitcoin to the broader crypto community,” said Chandra Duggirala, CEO and co-founder of Portal. “ Our partnership represents a commitment to Glyph’s and Portal’s shared vision of helping the masses explore the numerous possibilities of Bitcoin DeFi. This move represents a big step in the right direction for building financial applications on Bitcoin.”

About Portal

Portal, conceived by a team of veteran Bitcoin and AI engineers, is dedicated to empowering financial self-sovereignty. The Portal Cross-Chain DEX Network is designed to match the speed, liquidity and user experience of centralized exchanges while eliminating the inherent custody risks of bridges and CEXs. Portal is backed by Coinbase Ventures, Arrington Capital, OKX Ventures, Gate.io and many other prominent investors. For more information, visit https://portaldefi.com.

About Glyph

Glyph Exchange is the flagship DEX for Bitcoin DeFi on the Core blockchain. The platform drives EVM liquidity to amplify Bitcoin-Powered crypto asset trading, connecting EVMs to Bitcoin Building Bitcoin-Fi on CoreDAO. For more information, visit https://glyph.exchange/, X (Twitter), Discord and Telegram.