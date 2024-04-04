Press Ganey Announces Strategic Investment in Charge Health, a New Mobile App for Caregivers

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Press Ganey, the leading provider of experience measurement, data analytics and insights for healthcare and health plans, today announced a strategic investment and partnership with Charge Health, a new company that helps nursing executives and leaders foster workplace cultures of positivity and belonging through its mobile social game for caregivers.

The turnover of caregivers in healthcare continues to be one of the industry's biggest challenges, impacting patient experience, care quality, safety and financial performance. Charge Health is a mobile social game that builds workplace cultures of belonging by connecting caregivers to the “why” behind their work for improved retention. Charge Health helps CNOs foster positivity and connection by making it easy and fun to support coworkers, which drives improvement in job satisfaction and retention.

“Press Ganey is committed to working with healthcare providers to improve the caregiver experience," said Jeff Doucette, Chief Nursing Officer at Press Ganey. “Through this partnership, we can give organizations a tool that empowers caregivers to recognize colleagues in a fun and social way, building the workplace culture everyone wants and deserves.”

One in five healthcare employees who were at their organization in 2022 reportedly left in 2023. According to a recent survey, losing just one caregiver can cost an organization an average of $56,000. Peer support and recognition has been proven to improve retention by 15%. However, traditional peer recognition programs tend to focus on identifying exceptional events, limiting its reach and impact.

Charge Health, available on Apple’s App Store and Google Play, is a grassroots caregiver-led approach that avoids traditional barriers to tech adoption in healthcare, such as integrations. Some of the largest U.S. health systems have already seen impressive results from adopting Charge Health:

>10% increase in Caregiver Likelihood to Recommend Working Here

>50% of caregiver workforce receiving recognition and positive feedback

Over 5000 recognitions per month

$2M reduction in cost of nurse retention

“Surveys from Press Ganey and the American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL) have consistently identified lack of connection to purpose as the top reason caregivers leave their roles,” said Kyle Robertson, JD, Founder and CEO of Charge Health. “We’re excited to work with Press Ganey, an organization with a proven track record for data driven improvement of caregiver experience, to offer a fun and engaging way for all caregivers to be appreciated for and connected to their work.”

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey partners with healthcare providers and health plans to improve the experiences of their patients and workforce by marrying data with unparalleled technology and expertise. Our Human Experience (HX) platform unites and enlivens disparate data, enabling clients to gather, analyze, visualize, and act on key insights to retain talent, improve access to care, and ensure the care journey is safe, equitable, and patient-centered. We are the trusted partner to 41,000+ healthcare provider organizations globally and 85% of health plans in the United States.

About Charge Health

Charge Health is a mobile social game that builds workplace cultures of belonging by connecting caregivers to the “why” behind their work for improved retention. Charge Health helps CNOs foster positivity and connection by making it easy and fun to support coworkers, which drives improvement in job satisfaction and retention. Charge Health requires no contract, security audit or integration to adopt. It is the fastest, most effective way for nursing leadership to engage and retain their workforce. Get the app at: http://www.chargehealth.co/getapp.html

About PG Forsta

PG Forsta is a provider of experience measurement, data analytics and insights that helps companies better understand and serve patients, customers and employees. Our Press Ganey healthcare suite comprises the most widely-adopted experience, clinical and safety solutions for providers, payers and life sciences organizations, with more than 41,000+ healthcare provider organizations globally and 85% of health plans in the U.S. adopting our solutions. In our commercial solution suite, we offer award-winning software and services to support market research, brand measurement, customer and employee experience to financial services, hospitality, market research, professional services, retail, and technology companies.