Quanta System on the Peaks of the Urological Laser World Once Again: Quanta Magneto Technology™

Cyber Ho Magneto the latest release by Quanta System S.p.A. It is the first laser system that tamed the peak power of holmium, turning it into a much longer pulse duration providing the superior dusting of a Thulium Fiber Laser.

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On the occasion of the 39th European Association of Urology Congress EAU, Quanta System asserts itself as a World Power Laser Manufacturer by the side of Doctors unveiling a game-changer solution in stone treatment: Quanta Magneto Technology™

On the way to its 40th anniversary Quanta System remains steadfast in its mission: innovate to improve the lives of people around the world; with an unwavering belief that progress is always possible. The global leader in laser technologies continually collaborates with medical professionals, working side by side with doctors to advance healthcare. It is this commitment that drives the latest groundbreaking addition to the Cyber Ho family: Cyber Ho Magneto.

Five years after the launch of VaporTunnel® and VirtualBasket® delivery modes, Cyber Ho now introduces an unprecedented feature the market has been waiting for: Quanta Magneto Technology™. This epic chapter in the history of urological lasers offers a revolutionary spark that ignites precision and safety in stone treatment, enabling surgeons to safely meet their daily challenges in the OR.

Prof. Olivier Traxer, Professor of Urology and Head of the Urology Department at the Tenon Hospital of the Sorbonne University in Paris, shares his experience, "Cyber Ho Magneto represents a quantum leap in urology. This technology has the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes and redefine the standards of stone treatment".

Magneto can also be defined as the All-In-One device that caters to the diverse requirements of modern urology.

Prof. Cesare Scoffone, Chief of the Urology Department of the Cottolengo Hospital in Turin affirms, “The Magneto effect makes this laser versatile, gentle, efficient, and safe for lithotripsy of urinary stones and treatment of soft tissues. The holmium laser settings can be perfectly customized to intraoperative choices, allowing for optimal performance of endoscopic enucleation of the prostate, TURB en bloc of bladder tumors, treatment of urothelial neoplasms of the upper apparatus, and incision of ureteral, urethral and bladder neck stenosis”.

Get ready for a unique experience and discover the future of medical technology at booth #B24 during #EAU2024 in Paris – from 5th to 8th April 2024.

About Quanta System

For almost forty years Quanta System, a 100% Italian company distributed worldwide, is the reference point for the research, designing and manufacture of state-of-the-art laser systems for surgery, dermatology and aesthetic medicine and the conservation of art works.

In 2004 the company joins El.En. SpA, leader on the laser market listed on the Euronext STAR Milan ("STAR") of the Italian Stock Exchange and a partner of reference for health facilities, Institutions and Entities engaged in scientific and research projects at a global level.

Designed to be used by doctors, specialised operators and restorers, today the Quanta System lasers represent the "Gold Standard" thanks to a wide range of applications.

The laser systems are entirely manufactured in Italy: from Research & Development to production, the entire process takes place in the company's headquarters in Samarate (Varese).

Quanta System is a trusted partner, day in day out, of all doctors in every part of the world thanks to its ability to listen, its straightforward debates and the creation of new systems that increasingly meet the real needs of professionals so they can provide better care for their patients; without losing sight of its primary objective: contributing to the improvement of people's quality of life.