New Seasons Market Champions Sustainable Agriculture Through Earth Month Celebration

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In observance of Earth Month, New Seasons Market is launching “Building Better Soil for a Healthier Future,” an effort in which the neighborhood grocer and select vendor partners are collaborating to contribute to the vitality of the planet. During the month of April, more than 25 brands found at New Seasons Market’s 21 stores will donate ONE PERCENT of their sales to benefit Zero Foodprint, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping farmers and ranchers implement regenerative agricultural practices. In collaboration, New Seasons Market will also contribute one percent of its Partner Brand private label product sales.

“As a steward of sustainability, we are acutely aware that our decisions today shape the world we pass on to future generations. ‘Building Better Soil for a Healthier Future’ is more than a campaign; it is a manifestation of New Seasons Market’s core belief that every small action contributes to a larger, positive impact on the environment,” said New Seasons Market CEO Nancy Lebold. “Together, with our valued partners, we are proud to support Zero Foodprint’s regenerative agriculture initiatives, making a tangible difference in the fight against climate change while also elevating the quality and sustainability of the food we bring to our customers’ tables.”

The Earth Month program highlights a direct approach to funding transformative farming and ranching practices, one that focuses on rebuilding the health of our soil, rejuvenating ecosystems, and recreating a more balanced agricultural landscape. By adopting practices that make the land healthier and give back to nature, farmers are fostering a truly positive and sustainable agricultural future. It perfectly embodies New Seasons Market’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and environmental restoration.

“Zero Foodprint is excited to partner with New Seasons Market and the dozens of brands that are going above and beyond by actively teaming up with farms and ranches to advance regenerative agriculture,” said Anthony Myint, Executive Director of Zero Foodprint. “Hopefully, this marks a turning point in the good food movement, where consumers and businesses begin collaborating to implement the next practice on the next acre. We’re proud to be working with New Seasons Market on creating an optimistic new normal in which we can all do our part to restore the climate while growing better food!”

“Building Better Soil for a Healthier Future” participating brands include:

Tillamook Lundberg Family Farms Stumptown Coffee Rubicon Fort George Brewery Hopworks Brewery Hummingbird Wholesale Stoller Family Estate Country Natural Beef Ferndale Farmstead Rogue Creamery Alec’s Ice Cream Planet Based Foods White Leaf Provisions Diestel Family Ranch Mary’s Chicken Alexandre Family Farms Vital Farms Braga Fresh Broccolini Ancient Nutrition A to Z Wineworks Sokol Blosser Herb Pharm Bob’s Red Mill Westwind Gardens And, of course, New Seasons Market Partner Brand…

New Seasons Market’s Partner Brand is a private label with a purpose. Unlike most retailers, New Seasons Market showcases the makers of each product on the front label. Moreover, a portion of sales from Partner Brand go back into the community throughout the year, not just in honor of Earth Month.

New Seasons Market invites customers to join in this cause by shopping for their favorite products from these select brands throughout April. Together, we can make an enduring impact, nurturing the soil that nourishes us and paving the way for a flourishing future. For more information about the Earth Month program, please visit: newseasonsmarket.com/supporting-regenerative-agriculture.

About New Seasons Market

New Seasons Market is a friendly neighborhood grocery store that believes great-tasting, local food has the power to build community and enhance lives. From taking care of its staff, partners, neighborhoods, and the environment to growing a sustainable business, it’s doing what it loves with a commitment to cultivating a strong community centered around food. Founded in 2000 by three families and 50 friends in Portland, Ore., New Seasons Market is now a team of nearly 2,700 passionate staff across 21 stores in Oregon and Washington, serving a unique mix of locally sourced and organic items, classic grocery favorites, and chef-made grab and go meal solutions. New Seasons Market is proud of its progressive values—from offering industry-leading compensation and benefits to committing 10 percent of its after-tax profits to the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.newseasonsmarket.com.