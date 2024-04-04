Keepit announces strategic Go-to-Market relationship with leading IT distributor Ingram Micro

COPENHAGEN, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keepit has teamed with one of the world’s largest IT distributors, Ingram Micro, to strengthen its position in the U.S. market as a premium global provider of SaaS data protection solutions and services.

The new go-to-market relationship is designed to bolster Keepit’s U.S. channel growth strategy. Value-added resellers (VARs), managed service providers (MSPs), and managed security service partners (MSSPs) can benefit from Keepit’s vendor-independent cloud solution for data backup and recovery through the Ingram Micro Xvantage™ digital experience platform.

Ingram Micro will help market, sell, and support the Keepit portfolio and bring greater flexibility in purchasing and financing solutions that include Keepit’s SaaS data protection services.

"This relationship with Ingram Micro is yet another example of Keepit elevating its partner engagement commitment to the next level. As the importance of data security continues to rise, this agreement will provide Keepit with a new platform to further expand our footprint in the U.S. market," said Craig Bumpus, Chief Revenue Officer at Keepit.

“We are excited to welcome Keepit and its vendor-independent cloud platform for SaaS data protection to Ingram Micro’s growing Network and Security portfolio,” said Jeffrey Drager, senior business leader, Networking and Security, Ingram Micro. “Managed cybersecurity is an area of growing complexity. It’s great to see Keepit work to simplify data protection and make it easier for channel partners to secure SaaS data.”

Keepit Partner Network Continues to Empower Channel Partners

The Keepit Partner Network, launched in January 2024, underscores Keepit’s commitment to empowering resellers, MSPs, and distributors through its “partner only” strategy. The Keepit Partner Network is live in North America and EMEA and was included in the 2024 CRN Partner Program Guide.

To become a Keepit partner, reach out to the partner team at partner@keepit.com or go to keepit.com/partners.

About Keepit

Keepit provides next-level SaaS data protection for companies with data stored in the cloud. Keepit's vendor-independent cloud dedicated to SaaS data protection is based on a blockchain-verified solution. Keepit protects data in key business applications including Microsoft 365, Microsoft Azure AD, Google, and Salesforce. Headquartered in Copenhagen with offices and data centers globally, Keepit is trusted by thousands of companies worldwide to protect and manage their cloud data. For more information visit www.keepit.com or follow Keepit on LinkedIn.