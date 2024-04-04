UFC® Names Hostage Tape Official Sleep Aid Partner

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and Hostage Tape, a leading sleep aid company, today announced a marketing partnership that will see Hostage Tape strategically activate its brand within some of UFC’s most significant assets.

Under the new agreement, Hostage Tape will become the Official Sleep Aid Partner of UFC with global exclusivity in several product categories, including mouth tape, nose strips, and sleep masks. This marks the first time UFC has opened up these categories to a marketing partner.

“ The team at Hostage Tape have created an innovative product with provocative marketing designed to capture consumers’ attention,” said Grant Norris-Jones, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Sponsorships, UFC & WWE. “ In that respect, they’re similar to UFC. We also appreciate their focus on helping consumers live healthier lives. We’re looking forward to collaborating with them to help them reach more customers and grow their business.”

" We value sleep and want to spread our message globally,” said Alex Neist, Founder of Hostage Tape. “ We are incredibly proud and excited to announce our partnership with UFC. UFC has revolutionized the world of competitive sports, and our collaboration aims to help fighters, fans, and everyone get better sleep, better exercise, breathe better and live better.”

Branded Entitlements and Activations

As an official UFC partner, the Hostage Tape brand will be showcased within some of UFC’s biggest events, highlighted by prominent placement inside the world-famous Octagon® at select Fight Nights and broadcast integrations within the main card of select Pay Per View broadcasts. Through UFC’s far-reaching global footprint, Hostage Tape will have meaningful visibility before more than 700 million fans in 170 countries, as well as an estimated 975 million TV households that receive UFC’s broadcasts.

Beyond the Octagon, UFC and Hostage Tape will collaborate on original content that will be distributed through UFC’s popular digital and social channels, which reach more than 259 million users worldwide.

In addition, the UFC Performance Institute, the world’s premier destination for MMA performance training, rehabilitation, nutrition, and sports science, will conduct a dynamic data-oriented sleep study that will analyze the overall benefits of nasal breathing to improve the lives of our hundreds of UFC athletes and millions of fans at home.

Other creative integrations will focus on leveraging fan engagement and driving Hostage Tape product awareness, including in-arena activations, viewer sweepstakes, and a significant on-site presence at UFC’s biggest fan experience of the year, UFC X in Las Vegas during International Fight Week.

For a limited time, Hostage Tape is offering a UFC Hostage Tape sample pack with five nights of mouth tape & nose strips. For a sample, please visit: https://hostagetape.com/ufctry

About UFC®

UFC® is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and 259 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while broadcasting to over 975 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 80 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.

About Hostage Tape

Hostage Tape is the leading manufacturer of innovative sleep solutions including mouth tape and nose strips. The revolutionary mouth tape design is made with breathability and flexibility so you can get a night of deeper, better sleep. The tape is made from high-quality, hypoallergenic materials that ensure you are comfortable throughout the night. It is gentle on the skin and leaves no residue when removed. Hostage Tape is the “Official Sleep Aid Partner of UFC,” a partner with The Joe Rogan Experience, and has been featured in Live With Kelly and Mark, Forbes, The New York Post, The Sun, GQ and more. For more information, as well as other sleep solutions offered by Hostage Tape, please visit hostagetape.com and follow @HostageTape on Instagram, Facebook, X, Youtube, and TikTok.