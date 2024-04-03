Rpharmy Awarded Drug Information and Surveillance Solutions Agreement With Premier, Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rpharmy, a leading provider of medical formulary management and hazardous drug safety information software solutions, has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Drug Information and Surveillance Solutions with Premier, Inc. Effective August 1, 2023, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for Rpharmy’s Rhazdrugs hazardous drug safety information solution and Formweb, a formulary medication resource solution.

“Rpharmy is committed to enhancing the safety of both patients and healthcare workers, aiming to mitigate the risks associated with hazardous drug exposure in hospitals and healthcare settings,” said Laura Paxton, Rpharmy CEO and Co-Founder. “Joining the Premier alliance empowers us to broaden our impact, providing healthcare entities across the U.S. with the knowledge and tools offered by our hazardous drug safety and formulary management platforms. This collaboration is a significant step forward in our mission to safeguard health while ensuring compliance with critical standards such as USP < 800 >.”

Rpharmy’s Rhazdrugs is an easy-to-use and easy-to-access hazardous drugs database that communicates hazardous drug disposal and handling safety information at the point of care. Designed by and for nurses, pharmacists, physicians, shipping/receiving, and environmental services, Rhazdrugs protects healthcare workers from the effects of exposure to hazardous drugs and helps ensure compliance with USP < 800 > and more, including NIOSH, OSHA and EPA mandates.

After a personal loss due to a medication error, Rpharmy founders developed Formweb to minimize patient risk by combining everything clinicians need to quickly and safely prescribe medication into one user-friendly site at the point of care. Formweb simplifies the medication search process, saving time, decreasing calls to the pharmacy, assisting with hospital compliance, and, most importantly, reducing risk and improving the quality of care.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,350 U.S. hospitals and 300,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About Rpharmy

For more than 30 years, Rpharmy has been solving problems related to medication safety and patient care. We develop and provide technology focused on medical formulary, hazardous drug handling, and HFAP, NIOSH and Joint Commission compliance. Our primary desire is to keep all patients and healthcare workers safe through easy access to critical medication safety information. For more information, visit https://www.rpharmy.com/.