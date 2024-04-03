With Roku’s All-New NBA FAST Channel and NBA Zone, Basketball Fans Are at the Center of the Action

With hundreds of programming options to choose from, all in the NBA Zone, NBA fans and Roku users can stay up to date with their favorite teams, plus find the latest news, game highlights, and more. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Roku (Nasdaq: ROKU), the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S.*, has partnered with the National Basketball Association (NBA) to officially launch the first-ever NBA FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) channel and the NBA Zone, where basketball fans can easily find NBA games, highlights, documentaries, original series, and more. In another move to make TV streaming better for all viewers, Roku is bringing this unique destination to fans starting today, through the Sports experience. The Roku Channel is the inaugural partner of the first-ever NBA FAST channel, which is available exclusively through The Roku Channel for a limited time.

“Roku offers the kind of sports streaming experience that no other platform has—everything is tailored to the fan, whether they’re a die-hard fanatic or just getting into the local team,” said Joe Franzetta, Head of Sports, Roku. “This strategic league partnership brings us a giant step further in our mission to make sports programming both easy to find and engaging to watch. We’re giving our users floor seats to an always-on experience, and we’re proud to be doing it in close collaboration with the NBA.”

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Roku with the NBA’s first FAST Channel and other NBA content and functionality that will serve as an enticement and on-ramp to live NBA games,” said Greg Beaton, NBA Senior Vice President of Content Partnerships. “This partnership supports our goal of reaching NBA fans with our content in innovative ways.”

With hundreds of programming options to choose from, all in the NBA Zone, NBA fans and Roku users can stay up to date with their favorite teams, plus find the latest news, game highlights, and more. The NBA Zone is located within Sports in Roku’s Home Screen Menu, and users can also search similar terms with Roku Search or Roku Voice.

The NBA FAST channel on The Roku Channel will feature classic games, highlights, recaps, documentaries, original series, studio shows, and interviews, among other additional content. Viewers can access the NBA FAST channel on The Roku Channel, within related zones (Live TV Zone, Sports Zone, NBA Zone), through the Live TV Channel Guide or via The Roku Channel App. Roku will also be exclusively distributing over 40 live NBA G League games on a national basis during the 2024-2025 NBA G League season.

As part of this launch, the NBA App will be integrated within the NBA Zone, offering users quick access to the latest league news, behind-the-scenes stories, and game clips so that fans never miss a moment. NBA League Pass, the NBA’s premium live out-of-market game subscription service, will also be available to purchase within the offering.

“Bringing the NBA and the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S. together in one package is not only good for the fans—it’s also great for advertisers looking to tap into the power of marketing in sports,” said Kristina Shepard, VP, Global Advertising Sales and Partnerships at Roku. “We’re excited to give brands the opportunity to reach our expanding, highly engaged audience, with some of the biggest moments of the basketball season yet to come.”

To learn more, please head to Roku.com. Image assets here.

*By hours streamed (Hypothesis Group: Q4 2023)

About Roku

Roku pioneered streaming on TV. We connect users to the content they love, enable content publishers to build and monetize large audiences, and provide advertisers with unique capabilities to engage consumers. Roku TV™ models, Roku streaming players, and TV- related audio devices are available in various countries around the world through direct retail sales and/or licensing arrangements with TV OEM brands. Roku-branded TVs and Roku Smart Home products are sold exclusively in the United States. Roku also operates The Roku Channel, the home of free and premium entertainment with exclusive access to Roku Originals. The Roku Channel is available in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Roku is headquartered in San Jose, Calif., U.S.A.

Marks included in this press release are trademarks or registered trademarks of Roku, Inc. in the U.S. and in other countries. Tradenames, trademarks, and services marks of other companies appearing in this press release are the property of their respective holders.