Veradigm and Vim to Improve Payer-Provider Collaboration

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Veradigm® (OTCMKTS: MDRX), a leading provider of healthcare data and technology solutions announced its strategic collaboration with Vim, a leading middleware platform for U.S. healthcare, to enhance point-of-care integration for EHR platforms and payers outside of the Veradigm EHR footprint. Along with the deployment of Veradigm Payer Insights, this collaboration marks a significant step in bridging the gap between payers and providers, ultimately benefiting patients through improved care coordination and outcomes.

Veradigm recognizes the importance of meaningful point-of-care integration in today's healthcare ecosystem. By seamlessly integrating payer care gap content into existing provider workflows, Veradigm aims to empower healthcare providers with timely and relevant information to deliver optimal patient care. This collaboration with Vim represents a commitment to streamlining provider workflows at the point of care.

"We are excited to work with Vim to bring more payer care gap content to providers who have already adopted the solution," said Tom Langan, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Veradigm. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our vision of supporting existing provider workflows for care gap closure and ensuring that patients receive the right care at the right time."

Vim's innovative platform complements Veradigm's suite of payer solutions and enhances the Veradigm Network by providing access to various EHRs outside of the Veradigm footprint. By leveraging Vim's capabilities, Veradigm enables providers to address care gaps and enhance care delivery efficiency proactively.

"We are thrilled to announce our strategic collaboration with Veradigm," said Oron Afek, Vim's Chief Executive Officer. “By combining Vim's expertise in lowering provider burden and unlocking the full potential of existing EHR workflows with Veradigm's proven track record in data extraction and industry relationships, we aim to lead a new era of data extraction and data delivery capabilities in the healthcare industry. We’re excited to have Veradigm building its application stack on top of Vim's development platform and deploying it for non-Veradigm EHRs."

About Veradigm®

Veradigm is a healthcare technology company that drives value through its unique combination of platforms, data, expertise, connectivity, and scale. The Veradigm Network features a dynamic community of solutions and partners providing advanced insights, technology, and data-driven solutions for the healthcare provider, payer, and biopharma markets. For more information about how Veradigm is fulfilling its mission of Transforming Health, Insightfully, visit www.veradigm.com, or find Veradigm on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Vim

Vim is a middleware platform for healthcare. Its flexible and scalable platform and unique and interactive integration layer unlock access to provider EHR workflows, allowing for the delivery of data, patient insights, and applications at the point of patient care. Vim's partners can leverage Vim's core applications or deploy their custom applications on top of Vim Connect - Vim's in-EHR connectivity layer - accelerating time to market at reduced cost and improved flexibility. Digital health builders of all sizes, including national health plans, leading MSOs, and tech companies, use Vim's platform to connect with over 2,000 provider organizations. For more information, visit getvim.com.

