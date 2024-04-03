FreeCast Adds 13 New Free Channels from SoFAST

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FreeCast is announcing a partnership with FAST channel distributor SoFAST bringing 13 new channels to the company’s collection of free television. The channels cover news from overseas, various sports and games, movies, and entertainment. Together, they expand FreeCast’s FAST channel offering with a variety of new programming for multiple audiences.

The 13 channels from SoFAST represent different genres of programming. Euronews is a European news network, with both English and Spanish-language channels. Africanews is a multi-language news channel for the African continent. Encore+, Heartfelt TV, and LOL TV are each movie channels, offering classic, inspirational, and comedy movies. AutoMotion and CHRONO TV both cover cars and motorsports, including Formula 1 and NASCAR, while NITRO TV features monster trucks, motorcycles, car shows and fairs, and more. The RING focuses on mixed martial arts and wrestling. Sport Fishing is a fishing channel featuring Dan Hernandez and his long running program. Wai Lana Yoga TV is a fitness and yoga channel featuring content from public television’s iconic host Wai Lana. Kozoom TV is a 24/7 channel for fans of pool, billiards, snooker, and other cue sports.

Tracy West, FreeCast’s Executive Vice President of Digital Content, discussed the opportunity for FreeCast in adding a large collection of channels: “ These kinds of deals are a great opportunity for FreeCast. We’ve already got one of the largest collections of FAST channels on the market, and we continue to grow it rapidly, so our customers are always getting access to great new content.”

" SoFAST stands out among FAST integrators by offering a unique approach: the distribution of its FAST channels, boasting an impressive lineup of over 570 channels. This distinctive strategy further solidifies our position as a beacon of innovation as we continue to provide a full spectrum of services from channel creation to broadcast playout, distribution, and monetization. Partnering with FreeCast to bring our diverse range of channels to their platform is a testament to our commitment to providing high-quality, captivating content to audiences worldwide. We are excited to join forces with FreeCast and contribute to their already impressive lineup of FAST channels, ensuring that viewers have access to a rich tapestry of programming catering to many interests," said Ari Yanai, SoFAST’s CEO.