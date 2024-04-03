D.A. Davidson & Co. Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Proficium, Inc. on its Significant Growth Investment from Mill Point Capital

D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it has served as exclusive financial advisor to Proficium, Inc., a California-based networking solutions provider, on its significant growth investment from Mill Point Capital LLC, a lower middle-market private equity firm based in New York. (Graphic: Business Wire)

D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it has served as exclusive financial advisor to Proficium, Inc., a California-based networking solutions provider, on its significant growth investment from Mill Point Capital LLC, a lower middle-market private equity firm based in New York. (Graphic: Business Wire)

UNION CITY, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it has served as exclusive financial advisor to Proficium, Inc. (“Proficium” or the “Company”), a California-based networking solutions provider, on its significant growth investment from Mill Point Capital LLC (“Mill Point”), a lower middle-market private equity firm based in New York.

"Our partnership with Mill Point comes at an exciting time for our employees and our company. With Mill Point’s support, we will be able to take advantage of the vast opportunities ahead of us, driven by the widespread and ongoing growth in demand for datacenter capacity,” said Dan Miranda, Proficium’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer, who will continue to lead the Company. “The team at D.A. Davidson was instrumental to this process and we are thankful for the guidance they provided throughout. D.A. Davidson’s deep industry knowledge in communications technology, extensive relationships in the sector and transaction expertise played a critical role in driving a terrific outcome for us.”

Proficium specializes in the design, manufacturing and delivery of innovative products and value-added services for commercial AI infrastructures, hyperscale data centers and enterprise companies. Since it was founded in 2003, Proficium has been a trusted partner of many of the world’s largest technology clients.

“Dan and the Proficium team have done an outstanding job building the Company into a market leader providing mission-critical solutions to data centers, especially in the area of AI clusters,” said Brad Gevurtz, Managing Director at D.A. Davidson. “We are thrilled to have advised the Proficium team in this transaction and expect this partnership between the Company and Mill Point to significantly accelerate the Company’s growth plans over the next several years.”

D.A. Davidson served as exclusive financial advisor to Proficium.

“Davidson’s technology investment banking group truly understands the communications technology sector. They attend our trade shows, know our customers and our products, and were instrumental in getting an outcome for Proficium that far exceeded the founder’s expectations,” said Dan Bowlin, industry veteran and executive advisor for Proficium.

D.A. Davidson's Technology Investment Banking practice brings sector knowledge, transactional expertise, and full-service capabilities to our clients. This transaction highlights the ongoing success of the Technology practice, which has completed 110+ transactions representing approximately $21 billion in value since 2020.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions, and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 with corporate headquarters in Great Falls, Montana, and regional headquarters in Denver, Los Angeles, New York, Omaha and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,600 employees and offices in 29 states.

Subsidiaries include D.A. Davidson & Co., a full-service investment firm providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services, and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; and D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company.

For more information, visit dadavidson.com.

About Proficium

Founded in 2003, Proficium is an industry leader at the forefront of revolutionizing the digital landscape. Proficium’s commitment to quality, competitive pricing, unbeatable service, and rapid delivery times set it apart as a trusted partner in today’s fast-paced technological landscape. For more information, please visit www.proficium.com.