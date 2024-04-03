Maximus Selected by Florida’s Department of Financial Services to Assist Residents with Outstanding Claims with Insolvent Insurance Companies

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maximus, a leading employer and provider of government services worldwide, today announced the Florida Department of Financial Services (DFS) has selected the company to support residents who have outstanding claims with an insurance company that is no longer operating in the state. DFS is the appointed receivership for insurance companies that go insolvent or choose to no longer offer coverage in Florida.

“Imagine your home has been damaged by a storm and you’ve submitted a claim for the repairs, but your insurance company is no longer operating in Florida. Our agents will receive information about your new or existing claim and help start the process,” explained Ken Fisher, Senior Managing Director, Maximus. “Maximus has partnered with the state to help manage policy holder requests and we appreciate the trust in Maximus to provide this assistance. As the first vendor to provide these services for DFS, we offer a streamlined customer experience for the Department.”

Maximus is leveraging its expertise in delivering digitally enabled customer experience services to meet the specific needs in Florida where impacting events, such as natural disasters, has led to the insolvency of some insurers. In partnership with the state, Maximus has developed processes, workflows, data reporting, and training courses necessary to support this important work under a flexible model that allows the company to provide additional support as needed.

Maximus has partnered with Florida on various projects for more than 35 years, working over the last decade with the Office of the Chief Financial Officer to support the Florida Healthy Kids Corporation, which administers the state’s Children’s Health Insurance Program.

