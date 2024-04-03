Harris County Public Health Partners with Lightbeam Health Solutions to Improve Maternal Health Outcomes for 15K Community Members

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lightbeam Health Solutions, the leader in population health enablement technology and solutions, announces today that Harris County Public Health (HCPH) has enlisted Lightbeam’s Deviceless Remote Patient Monitoring® (RPM) capabilities to support ACCESS (Accessing Coordinated Care and Empowering Self-Sufficiency) Harris County, an integrated care model that addresses the root causes of poor health and life outcomes by holistically addressing social drivers of health (SDOH). This project aims to provide real-time support for maternal health, SDOH, and gaps in care in Harris County, Texas, spanning 15,000 community members.

HCPH selected Lightbeam’s 2024 Best in KLAS® RPM solution to meet their community members where they are with an accessible, easy-to-use, and scalable tool that bridges health equity gaps. Lightbeam’s Deviceless RPM® interfaces with HCPH’s existing software system, enabling HCPH to receive participants’ responses in near real-time. This partnership aims to reduce the burden of care and boost operational efficiency to meet the needs of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ recently launched TMaH Model, which is projected to run for 10 years. This partnership will be funded by a government-issued grant available this spring to all states and Medicaid agencies. This service is strategically crafted to provide comprehensive support across pivotal domains, such as breastfeeding, addressing SDOH, and bridging gaps in care, all with a tailored focus on addressing areas of opportunity crucial to enhancing Black maternal health and managing chronic diseases within the Latino community.

“Lightbeam enthusiastically embraces the opportunity to support the HCPH team in improving healthcare quality and accessibility for its most vulnerable maternal health community members,” says Blake Marggraff, CEO of Lightbeam Health Solutions. “Lightbeam’s Deviceless RPM, formerly known as CareSignal, is ideally suited for monitoring tens of thousands of at-risk patients while increasing access to mental health resources and providing a direct line to the care they need, the moment they need it. The Lightbeam RPM Maternal Health and Post-Partum Depression programs have seen high engagement rates (75-77%), helped to improve breastfeeding outcomes, and have generated more than 2,300 productive, actionable alerts. We’re thrilled to partner with HCPH and in alliance with its mission to bring equitable, scalable care to its community members.”

“ACCESS Harris County is excited to begin this partnership with Lightbeam Health Solutions to improve healthcare access and quality for the county's maternal health population. Supporting maternal health before, during, and after a child is born is critical to prevent poor outcomes and empower birthing persons,” said HCPH Executive Director, Barbie L. Robinson MPP, JD, CHC. “In Harris County, pregnancy-related deaths for all women are higher than national and state averages, and certain groups are more vulnerable; specifically, Black women, who are over three times more likely to die during delivery due to pregnancy-related difficulties. These poor outcomes are preventable, and our programming aims to address this disparity and support the well-being of birthing persons and children. The enabling technology from Lightbeam provides real-time support to new mothers when they need it to improve outcomes for them and their baby.”

About Harris County Public Health

Harris County Public Health (HCPH) provides comprehensive health services and programs to the community through approximately 700 public health professionals. Our mission is to protect health, prevent disease and injury, and promote health and well-being for everyone in Harris County by advancing equity, building partnerships, and establishing culturally responsive systems.

ACCESS (Accessing Coordinated Care and Empowering Self Sufficiency) Harris County is an integrated care model that addresses the root causes of poor health and life outcomes by holistically addressing the social determinants of health. Using a coordinated care approach, ACCESS Harris improves the health, well-being, sustained recovery, and self-sufficiency of the County’s most vulnerable residents by not just focusing on getting them into the social safety net but getting them out of it. For more information, please visit www.hcphtx.org or follow HCPH on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, or Instagram.

About Lightbeam Health Solutions

Lightbeam Health Solutions delivers a proven model for managing patient populations and associated risk. Lightbeam’s population health platform arms payers and providers with the tools they need to facilitate care orchestration and improve patient outcomes while finding success in all value-based arrangements. Lightbeam services ACO REACH, MSSP ACO, Medicare Advantage, traditional Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial populations across the country. For more information, visit www.lightbeamhealth.com and follow Lightbeam on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).