flyExclusive Announces Partnership with Inspirato

KINSTON, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--flyExclusive, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN: FLYX) (“flyExclusive” or the “Company”) a publicly-traded provider of premium private jet charter experiences, today announced a partnership with Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) (“Inspirato”) to offer eligible fractional owners and Jet Club members exclusive Inspirato Travel Membership benefits.

“We are excited to partner with the Inspirato team to offer our members and owners access to exclusive benefits through Inspirato’s innovative travel platform,” said Jim Segrave, Chief Executive Officer of flyExclusive. “Inspirato and flyExclusive share in the mission to provide clients the best customer service experience possible and this unique offering furthers our dedication to that mission.”

As part of the partnership, eligible flyExclusive fractional owners and Jet Club members will be granted one 12-month complimentary Inspirato “Travel Membership,” allowing participants to book luxury travel experiences without paying a membership fee. Those eligible will have access to Inspirato’s curated luxury travel portfolio of five-star domestic and international vacation homes from Breckenridge, Colorado, to Bordeaux, France, as well as unforgettable experiences, all with personalized amenities from daily housekeeping to keeping the refrigerator stocked with custom preferences tailored to each member.

flyExclusive will also provide Inspirato members the opportunity to activate one six-month complimentary Jet Club membership and offer flight credit for any Inspirato member who becomes a flyExclusive fractional owner.

"We are thrilled about our partnership with flyExclusive," said Eric Grosse, Chief Executive Officer of Inspirato. “flyExclusive and Jet Club members will now be able to experience the exceptional luxury and service Inspirato is known for. Additionally, Inspirato members will also be able to enjoy seamless private jet charter experiences with flyExclusive, which further enriches their travel experiences around the world.”

About flyExclusive

flyExclusive is a vertically integrated, FAA-regulated operator of private jet experiences offering customers on-demand charter, Jet Club, and fractional ownership services to destinations across the globe. flyExclusive has one of the world’s largest fleets of Cessna Citation aircraft, and it operates a combined total of approximately 100 jets, ranging from light to large cabin sizes. The company manages all aspects of the customer experience, ensuring that every flight is on a modern, comfortable, and safe aircraft. flyExclusive’s in-house repair station, including paint, interiors, and avionics capabilities, are provided from its campus headquarters in Kinston, North Carolina. To learn more, visit www.flyexclusive.com.

About Inspirato

Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO) is a luxury hospitality company that provides exclusive access to a managed and controlled portfolio of curated vacation options, delivered through an innovative model designed to ensure the service, certainty, and value that discerning customers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. For more information, visit www.inspirato.com and follow @inspirato on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: the ability of the Company to repay its debt; management of growth; the outcome of any legal proceedings; the ability to maintain the listing of the Company’s securities on a national securities exchange; volatility of the price of the Company’s securities due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which flyExclusive operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting flyExclusive’s business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; and the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive aviation industry. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of flyExclusive’s registration statement on Form S-1 and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.