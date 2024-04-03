Green Shield Risk and Striior Insurance Solutions Announce Wildfire Analytics and Underwriting Collaboration

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Striior Insurance Solutions (“Striior”), a managing general agent specializing in builder’s risk and a division of Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions (“Intact”), has partnered with Green Shield Risk Solutions (“Green Shield”), a US-based catastrophe risk mitigation specialist, to access unmatched wildfire analytics.

This collaboration focuses on Striior's builders' risk program and delivers critical, property level insights to improve underwriting risk selection in wildfire prone locations. Uniquely, this program introduces customized risk mitigation plans into Striior’s account level underwriting process, which enables Striior to improve existing exposures and identify new opportunities in the market.

According to Green Shield Founder Pat Blandford, Green Shield’s wildfire analytics go beyond the traditional risk score most large carriers rely on. Most of the industry standard models paint regions or zip codes with the same score, which have resulted in many carriers deciding not to offer coverage in several states. Only utilizing risk scores to evaluate wildfire exposure limits underwriting opportunities in large swaths of challenging geographies, he said.

“Our mission at Green Shield is to go below the surface and identify good properties in difficult regions and improve their defensibility,” Blandford said. “We couldn’t be more delighted with the opportunity to support Striior’s world class team in their efforts to better understand the evolving realities of natural disaster at an individual property level.”

Kaileigh Bowe, President of Striior Insurance Solutions, added “Striior is pleased to add Green Shield’s analytics to our underwriting arsenal. Even with deep expertise and knowledge in construction risk, we welcome the use of a tool that can offer robust analytics, like their property-level and portfolio-level insights, to help improve our overall performance and support strategic growth. Green Shield’s willingness to help property owners proactively reduce their exposure is game-changing, and we look forward to a successful partnership.”

About Striior

Striior Insurance Solutions specializes in builder's risk insurance in the U.S. with a focus on middle-market wood frame business of the construction market. They specialize in crafting comprehensive programs and work closely with brokers to identify exposures and tailor coverages to meet each of their clients’ unique needs. Striior operates as a managing general agent and is a subsidiary of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC (Intact). For more information on Striior's products, services, and team, visit striior.com.

About Green Shield

Green Shield Risk Solutions LLC combines risk mitigation and insurance solutions to help its clients better understand natural catastrophe exposure at a property and portfolio level. We prescribe the necessary measures to help minimize that risk. Green Shield also offers select retail agents a mechanism to tap into specialized E&S markets and parametric coverage via its MGA and wholesale businesses. To learn more, please visit greenshieldrisk.com.