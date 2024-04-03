Tractor Supply Welcomes Weber to Life Out Here

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today that Weber, the global leader in high-performance, quality grilling technology and products, has joined its continually expanding grilling lineup. A wide assortment of Weber items is now available online at https://www.tractorsupply.com/tsc/brand/weber, with free delivery on grills $399 and up until April 15. Select Weber items will also be available at 500 Tractor Supply locations starting April 15, with the potential for additional stores in the future.

“For years, Tractor Supply has been proud to carry the leading names in grilling. Now with the addition of Weber, one of the most celebrated barbecue brands, we are further establishing our place as a grilling destination,” said Seth Estep, chief merchandising officer at Tractor Supply. “Weber’s commitment to durability, workmanship and quality makes it a natural addition to our offerings for cooking Out Here. From casual grillers to outdoor culinary experts, charcoal enthusiasts to gas-cooking devotees, Tractor Supply offers the perfect grill for everyone.”

Both natural gas and liquid propane Weber gas grills will be available at TractorSupply.com, as well as pellet grills, charcoal grills and portable cookers. Customers can also shop for Weber grilling accessories including grilling fuel, brushes, tools, covers and more.

“We share Tractor Supply’s commitment to helping customers pursue their grilling passions,” said Jennifer Bonuso, president of Weber Americas. “Enjoying a great meal with friends and family is one of life’s best experiences, and we take great pride in offering innovative, high-quality products that make cooking more enjoyable, easier and delicious for Life Out Here.”

To shop Weber products and find in-store availability, visit tractorsupply.com/tsc/brand/weber.

About Tractor Supply Company

For 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 291 on the Fortune 500. The Company’s more than 50,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As of December 30, 2023, the Company operated 2,216 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of December 30, 2023, the Company operated 198 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.Petsense.com.

ABOUT WEBER LLC

Weber LLC, headquartered in Palatine, Ill., is the world’s leading barbecue brand. The Company’s founder George Stephen, Sr., established the outdoor cooking category when he invented the original kettle charcoal grill more than 70 years ago. Weber offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet, electric grills, smokers, griddles and accessories designed to bring people together to create amazing memories and delicious food. Weber offers its barbecue grills, accessories, services and experiences to a passionate community of millions across 78 countries.