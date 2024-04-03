Jersey Shore Hotel Group Optimizes Guest Experiences with Enhanced Connectivity and Technology from Comcast Business

NORTH WILDWOOD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comcast Business today announced that it is providing Seaport Stays – a collection of boutique hotels and long-term rental properties owned by BG Capital in North Wildwood, New Jersey – with several technology solutions, including Ethernet Dedicated Internet, plus Comcast Business Internet and X1 for Hospitality. These solutions, paired with managed WiFi services, support Seaport Stays’ efforts to create memorable, outstanding guest experiences and streamline internal operations. Seaport Stays aims to shift Wildwood’s seasonal tourism pattern to a year-round destination and believes that technology-enabled amenities in their properties will be critical to that success.

Nestled near the coastline of Wildwood, Seaport Stays provides comfortable, high-quality spaces and experiences for customers through three unique properties that offer a high level of luxury for visitors –Seaport Inn, Seaport Suites and Oasis by Seaport. The company’s owners, real estate investment and management firm BG Capital, chose Comcast Business to equip the Oasis by Seaport’s leasing office and pool area with Business Internet, along with the Seaport Inn and Seaport Suites properties with technology solutions that enable the high-quality experiences and comfort that guests need to feel at home.

“Technology is fundamental to crafting outstanding hospitality experiences, and Seaport Stays’ technology solutions from Comcast Business not only help us delight our guests but also significantly streamline our staff's operations, making their tasks more manageable and efficient. This dual benefit is crucial for ensuring our guests return to our properties,” said Lauren MacDonald, Director of Sales & Operations for Seaport Stays. “Our collaboration with Comcast Business has been a game-changer, offering us reliable Internet speeds and connectivity, plus exceptional support, which collectively help to enhance the entire scope of our hotel operations and guest services.”

At Seaport Inn and Seaport Suites, redundant solutions from Comcast Business enable fast, reliable connectivity in guest rooms and at the pool, restaurant, and bar areas, helping visitors to stay connected across the properties’ locations. X1 for Hospitality delivers video viewing experiences to guests, supported with the Voice Remote, while also helping staff streamline the management of their video devices, including TVs in guest rooms and bars. In addition, managed WiFi offers the hotel brand connectivity capabilities for onsite WiFi solutions and 24/7 support, helping to increase staff efficiencies, manage operating costs and reinforce guests’ positive views of hotel amenities.

“As a leading provider of business technology solutions, Comcast Business recognizes the critical role that hospitality organizations like Seaport Stays play in attracting tourists and energizing communities,” said Michael Louden, Regional Vice President of Comcast’s Freedom Region. “In an era where tech-enabled experiences are increasingly prioritized to support the new demands of guests, we are proud to support Seaport Stays with the technology backbone designed to meet and exceed their expectations.”

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers a broad suite of technology solutions to keep businesses of all sizes ready for what’s next. With a range of offerings including connectivity, secure networking, advanced cybersecurity, and unified communications solutions, Comcast Business is partnering with business and technology leaders across industries and integrating Masergy, a leader in software defined networking, to help drive businesses forward. Backed by a next-generation network, Comcast Business has been recognized for its growth, innovation, and leadership in global secure networking.

For more information, call 800-501-6000.

About BG Capital

BG Capital was founded in 2012 by partners Joseph Byrne and Daniel Govberg. BG Capital is a real estate investment firm located in Bala Cynwyd, PA, focused on the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate assets nationwide. The company currently has over $650 million of assets under management, primarily in the industrial cold-storage, medical office, and mixed-use multi-family sectors.

For more information, visit bgcap.co to view the company’s current portfolio and upcoming projects.